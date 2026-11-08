Alanis Morissette Identifies as Pansexual and Releases Christmas Album

Singer Alanis Morissette confirms she identifies as pansexual during a podcast appearance. She also released her first holiday album featuring Brandi Carlile.

Singer Alanis Morissette has publicly confirmed that she identifies as pansexual. This revelation came during a recent podcast appearance where she discussed her personal identity with hosts and fellow entertainers. The announcement adds a new dimension to the public understanding of her life beyond her extensive musical career.

Podcast Revelation And Identity

During the episode, host Tig Notaro asked Morissette directly if she was really pansexual after a previous comment by co-host Fortune Feimster. Morissette confirmed the statement, joking that she prefers to leave such personal details for the epilogue to confuse people on their way out. Notaro expressed surprise at not knowing this fact earlier, while Feimster had previously remarked on the emotional impact of Morissette's songwriting.

Also read Alanis Morisette Comes Out as Pansexual at 52

First Holiday Music Release

In addition to her personal announcement, Morissette has released her first Christmas album on Friday, November 6. The holiday record features the lead track "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem," which includes a collaboration with Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin. This marks a significant addition to her discography, expanding her artistic portfolio into seasonal music.

Music Video And Song Details

The album also features a second single titled "To an Empath at Christmas Time." A music video for this track was released on Saturday, showing Morissette snowed-in. The song addresses the pressures of holiday joy, with lyrics acknowledging that listeners do not need to force smiles or feign happiness. She validates the struggles of empathetic individuals who may feel their sensitivity is a burden during the festive season.

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Career Milestones And Family

Morissette has a long history of commercial success, including three Billboard 200 number one albums. Her top hit "Ironic" reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996. She is married to Mario Treadway, also known as the artist Souleye, and the couple has three children together. The couple wed in 2010 and have built a family while maintaining their individual careers in the entertainment industry.

Recent Public Performances

Beyond music and podcasting, Morissette has appeared at major sporting events. She performed the national anthem before game two of the WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. This performance took place on October 19, 2026, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Her presence at such events highlights her continued relevance in public cultural moments.