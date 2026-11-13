Alanis Morissette Falls During LA Show and Reveals Pansexuality at 52

Singer Alanis Morissette stumbled onstage during her final Los Angeles residency performance. She also publicly identified as pansexual and addressed former co-star Ben Affleck.

Singer Alanis Morissette experienced several unusual mishaps during the final performance of her Los Angeles residency on Wednesday at the YouTube Theater. The 52-year-old artist fell while performing her rock hit Uninvited, an incident captured on video that shows her hair getting caught in a microphone stand. Despite the tumble, she quickly recovered and continued with high-energy movements.

Stage Mishap During Uninvited Performance

Alanis Morissette took a fall while executing fast twirls during her energetic set at the YouTube Theater. Video obtained by Entertainment Weekly shows her spinning rapidly before her hair becomes entangled in the microphone. This entanglement causes her to lose balance and fall backward. She nearly collides with her guitarist as she lands on her back. A crew member immediately enters the stage to repair the equipment. Morissette stands up and resumes performing with intense head-banging moves.

Also read Video shows Alanis Morissette crashing to the floor during wild onstage dance routine

The incident occurred during the last show of her Butterfly with a Machete residency in Los Angeles. Reports indicate she collapsed multiple times throughout the performance. One fan commented that her energy levels seemed unusually high. Another viewer described the recovery as epic and noted that such antics are normal for her live shows. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Morissette and Ben Affleck regarding the events.

Comments Targeting Ben Affleck on Stage

Alanis Morissette directed remarks at Ben Affleck during an explosive storytelling segment of the show. The pair starred together in the 1999 fantasy comedy film Dogma. In that film, Affleck played a fallen angel while Morissette portrayed God. Their characters share a violent scene in the finale where she causes his head to explode. During the Wednesday performance, she referenced this history while addressing her sexuality.

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She told the audience that a man once asked why she did not lead with her sexuality. She then paused dramatically and said thank you to Ben Affleck. The comment was part of her mix of music and narrative storytelling. Affleck is 54 years old. Morissette is 52 years old. The interaction highlighted their long-standing professional connection.

Public Declaration of Pansexuality at Age 52

Alanis Morissette identified as pansexual during a recent episode of the Handsome podcast. The podcast is hosted by comedians Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. Screenwriter Mae Martin also joined the discussion. The conversation touched on her angst-filled musical catalog. Feimster remarked that she was not sorry for the songs that resulted from past hurts. She asked if those experiences made Morissette want to be a lesbian.

Morissette responded directly by stating she is pansexual. Notaro expressed surprise at the revelation. Martin confirmed she is also pansexual. The term describes attraction regardless of gender identity. It differs from bisexuality by including non-binary and transgender individuals. Morissette has kept her relationships largely private. She has dated several high-profile men over the years.

Personal History and Current Relationships

Alanis Morissette is the mother of three children. Her relationship with Dave Coulier inspired her album Jagged Little Pill. She also dated actor Dash Mihok and attorney Tom Ballanco. She is currently married to rapper Mario Souleye Treadway. She has been open about past struggles with addiction to love and sex. The Wednesday performance in Los Angeles marked the end of her residency. The event drew attention for both the stage accidents and personal revelations.

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The performance at the YouTube Theater concluded her residency run. Fans responded positively to her recovery from the fall. The combination of music and personal storytelling defined the show. Morissette continues to share aspects of her life publicly. Her identification as pansexual adds to her public narrative. The event remains a significant moment in her recent career.