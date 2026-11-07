Alanis Morissette Confirms Pansexual Identity On Podcast

Singer Alanis Morissette confirms she is pansexual during a podcast interview, reflecting on her attraction to all genders and her past experiences within the LGBTQ+ community.

Singer Alanis Morissette has publicly confirmed that she identifies as pansexual. The 52-year-old music icon revealed this detail during an appearance on the After Feimster podcast episode that aired on Tuesday, November 3.

Clarification On Sexual Orientation

Host After Feimster, 46, asked Morissette if past negative experiences with men had ever made her consider identifying as a lesbian. Morissette responded by clarifying her broader attractions. She stated that she is attracted to people of various genders. This direct confirmation addressed the specific question about her sexual identity. Another guest, Notaro, 55, initially seemed surprised by the omission of this information. Notaro expressed disbelief, asking if Morissette was not really pansexual. Morissette firmly corrected the assumption. She confirmed her identity and added a humorous note about her timing. She explained that she preferred to discuss this aspect of her life near the end of the episode, comparing it to an epilogue. This candid moment provided clear clarity regarding her personal identity for her audience and fans.

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Defining Pansexuality And Identity

For those unfamiliar with the term, pansexuality describes a sexuality where a person is attracted to others. This attraction is based on individuality rather than gender or sexual orientation. The definition emphasizes looking past binary categories. Morissette's admission places her in a category of celebrities who are increasingly open about their identities. This openness contributes to broader cultural conversations. Other artists have also addressed similar questions. For example, Harry Styles previously stated in a 2017 interview with The Sun that he did not feel the need to explain his sexuality. He found the expectation to define himself to be strange. Morissette's approach differs slightly in its directness. She did not shy away from the label. Instead, she embraced it with clarity and confidence during the live recording.

Connection To LGBTQ+ Community

Her relationship with the LGBTQ+ community runs deep in her personal history. Morissette has long felt a strong sense of belonging within these spaces. She recalled receiving love from the gay community since she was very young. This connection was formed through her immediate social circle. All of her friends during her formative years were gay. This environment shaped her early understanding of diversity. Her first manager was also gay, which further integrated her into these social worlds. She spent time in New York nightclubs with her manager starting at age 14. She described a unique energy within the gay community. She noted a specific passion, presence, and curiosity among the people she met. This aliveness is a quality she finds particularly special and meaningful. These early experiences provided a foundation for her current identity.

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Professional Experiences And Cameos

Morissette has also reflected on her professional interactions with LGBTQ+ themes. She appeared on the hit series Sex And The City in the year 2000. During this time, she considered herself pretty heterosexual. However, she was experimenting with women during that period. She reached out to the showrunners about her character's storyline. She suggested it might be a good time for the character Carrie Bradshaw to experience a lesbian moment. The producers agreed with her suggestion. In the scene, her character kisses Carrie during a game of spin the bottle. Morissette later recalled this interaction during an episode of Call Her Daddy. She noted that the on-screen kiss was easy and buoyant. She described the experience as very pleasant. The show also featured a character dating a pansexual man. This storyline resonated with her own views on fluidity.

Broader Context And Industry Trends

The disclosure aligns with a larger trend in media and entertainment. LGBTQ+ representation is becoming more common in mainstream culture. Some celebrities push back against the pressure to define themselves. They argue that sexuality should not require constant explanation. However, those who do share often highlight the benefits of authenticity. For instance, Wayne Brady came out as pansexual in August 2023. The Let's Make a Deal host spoke about living life authentically. He told Us Weekly and The Advocate Out Pride cover that he no longer cares about external judgment. This movement encourages artists to define their own narratives. Morissette's interview continues this important dialogue. It offers visibility for pansexual identities. Her story resonates with fans who value honesty. The podcast episode provided a platform for this discussion. It allowed her to share her perspective on her own terms. This transparency supports broader acceptance and understanding in the industry.