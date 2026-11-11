Alanis Morissette Butterfly With a Machete Residency Review

Alanis Morissette blends memoir and hits in her new residency. The show features theatrical sketches, whiteboard lessons, and classic songs like Uninvited and Ironic.

Alanis Morissette delivers a captivating performance in her 'Butterfly With a Machete' residency, merging massive musical hits with theatrical sketches and memoir-style commentary. This unique concert format allows the singer to engage directly with her audience through personal monologues and educational segments, creating an experience that stands out from standard live music events.

Theater Meets Music in Live Performance

Morissette spends significant time standing at a whiteboard, explaining theories about the patriarchy, Highly Sensitive People, and human emotional development. She also brings out actors to perform sketches addressing her history with abusive men, music executives, medical doctors, and the challenges of perimenopause. These interstitial moments provide context for her music while maintaining a high level of entertainment value throughout the three-hour show.

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Setlist Features Classic Hits and New Material

The setlist includes twenty-five songs, ensuring that fans receive ample exposure to her most popular tracks without sacrificing musical depth. Nine of these songs are drawn from 'Jagged Little Pill,' one of the greatest pop debut albums of all time, which has even inspired a Broadway musical. Despite the extensive talking segments, the musical performance remains robust, with Morissette singing 'Uninvited' with powerful intensity.

Comedy and Self-Reflection Define the Show

Co-written with comedian Patty Guggenheim, the show emphasizes humor and self-awareness, challenging Morissette's reputation for taking herself too seriously. A pre-filmed video introduces her backstage as she writes in a notebook filled with crude doodles, setting a tone of irreverent comedy. This approach helps win over audiences who appreciate both her musical talent and her willingness to laugh at herself.

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Addressing Controversy Around Iconic Songs

In a notable segment, Morissette addresses the long-standing debate regarding the accuracy of irony in her hit song 'Ironic.' She uses on-screen visuals to portray critics who challenge her lyrical choices, responding with detailed explanations about the etymology and definition of irony. This direct engagement with criticism demonstrates her confidence and willingness to defend her artistic decisions.

Nashville Radio Plans for Female Artists

In related industry news, Garth Brooks is acquiring a spot on the Nashville radio dial to launch a new country station. This venture promises to give female artists a more prominent shot at airplay, reflecting a broader shift toward gender equity in the country music sector. Meanwhile, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has designated the Troubadour as a landmark venue, with Los Angeles set to host induction ceremonies at least every other year.