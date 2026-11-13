Alanis Morissette Blames Ben Affleck For Her Late Pansexual Revelation

Alanis Morissette publicly credited Ben Affleck for delaying her sexual identity disclosure while performing in Los Angeles after coming out as pansexual at age 52.

Alanis Morissette has publicly credited Ben Affleck for her delayed disclosure of her sexual identity, stating that his comments from decades ago influenced her decision to wait until age 52 to come out as pansexual. The Grammy-winning musician made this revelation during her ongoing Los Angeles residency, directly addressing the co-star from their 1999 film collaboration. Morissette framed the late disclosure as a response to the societal and interpersonal pressures she faced earlier in her career, particularly referencing interactions that questioned her orientation long before she felt ready to speak openly.

The Los Angeles Residency Context

Morissette delivered this personal update amid her multimedia performance series titled "Butterfly with a Machete" in Los Angeles. The show combines live musical performances with storytelling segments, allowing the artist to share intimate details of her life alongside her hit songs. During a specific segment captured by audience members, Morissette recounted hearing a man ask her why she did not lead with her sexuality as a primary identifier. She paused dramatically before thanking Affleck for the incident that seemingly spurred her reflection on these topics.

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Referring to Their 1999 Film Collaboration

The reference to Affleck stems from their memorable roles in the 1999 fantasy comedy film "Dogma." In the movie, Affleck played a fallen angel named Bartleby while Morissette portrayed the deity figure. The performance is particularly known for its dark humor and violent imagery, including a scene where Morissette's character executes Affleck's character with his head exploding. This cinematic history provided the backdrop for her recent comments, linking past professional dynamics to her current personal narrative.

Pansexual Identity and Podcast Disclosure

The singer's broader coming-out narrative was detailed in a recent episode of the "Handsome" podcast, hosted by comedians Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, along with writer Mae Martin. During the conversation, Feimster asked if her past romantic hurts had made her want to identify as a lesbian at any point. Morissette responded without hesitation that she is pansexual, a term describing attraction to people regardless of their gender identity or biological sex. This clarification distinguished her identity from bisexuality, which typically refers to attraction to both males and females.

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High Profile Past Relationships

While Morissette keeps her private life relatively shielded, she has been linked to several high-profile men throughout her career. Her relationship with "Full House" actor Dave Coulier famously inspired her best-selling album "Jagged Little Pill." She also dated actor Dash Mihok, attorney Tom Ballanco, and actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she was engaged for three years before parting ways in 2007. Reynolds subsequently married Scarlett Johansson, who later divorced him in 2011 before marrying Blake Lively in 2012.

Current Marriage and Family Life

Since 2010, Morissette has been married to rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway. The couple shares three children, with ages ranging from six to 15 years old. Morissette has described Treadway as a supportive partner who encouraged her artistic expression rather than restricting it. She previously admitted to struggling with addictions to love and sex, attributing these challenges to being an empath. Her current residency continues to allow her to explore these themes through her music and personal anecdotes on stage.