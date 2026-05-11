Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend. Alana s Leopard Stiletto Pumps and Spring Animal-Print Trend.

s Alana stiletto pumps in Leopard, a pointed animal-print style with an open back, low-cut vamp and kitten heel. The brown-and-black leopard upper wrapped the front of the shoe and ran down the heel, while a dark edge along the sole gave the pair a cleaner outline.

She paired the leopard stilettos with Après June s striped long-sleeve top and matching shorts in melon. The set had a relaxed, beach-club feel, with green and yellow-toned horizontal stripes across the loose top and micro-shorts. She completed the look with black sunglasses and an oversize, slouchy black leather bag. Animal-print shoes have kept turning up this spring, after a late-2025 and early-2026 winter run.

Rihanna wore tiger-print Alaïa d Orsay pumps twice in New York in January, first with denim-on-denim and then with a matching coat, while went bolder that month in blue leopard-print Jennifer Le thigh-high boots with fox-fur trim. The trend picked back up in April, when Storm Reid wore leopard Le Silla slingbacks in New York, Mel B giving the pump and sock trend a leopard print twist on April 21, 2026 in New York City.

Mitchell is also joining the platform with a verified profile, part of OneOff s larger push to connect celebrity style, product discovery and shopping in one place. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. // This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google WWD and Women s Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved





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