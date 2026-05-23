Alan Titchmarsh Wins Luxury Home in Surrey Raffle Ticket Purchase

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison moved to a £2.6 million luxury home in Surrey after buying a £10 raffle ticket from an Omaze winner.

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh bought his new £2.6 million Surrey home from an Omaze winner who was handed the keys after buying a £10 raffle ticket .

Mr Titchmarsh, 77, and his wife Alison moved to the luxury five-bedroom property last November after downsizing from their grand manor house. They purchased the property from winner Rachael Reid so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren. Ms Reid, a childcare worker from Inverness, won the house near Farnham in 2024. She and her husband Darren decided to sell up to move back to Scotland to be with family.

The sale would 'change everything for the entire family'. Mr Titchmarsh described the house as 'wonderfully modern and completely different from the Georgian farmhouse where we were before'. The property has a 32ft indoor heated swimming pool, a large entrance hallway, a drawing room with a vaulted ceiling, a fully fitted kitchen, and landscaped grounds. The previous owner, Alan Titchmarsh's former home, was listed for just under £4 million and has since been reduced to £3.5 million





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Alan Titchmarsh Surrey Home Rachael Reid Omaze £10 Raffle Ticket £2.6 Million Home £100 000 In Cash £3.5 Million Home

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