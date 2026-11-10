Alan Titchmarsh Pays Tribute to Tommy Walsh Following Death at 69

Alan Titchmarsh honors Ground Force co-star Tommy Walsh, who died at 69 after a long illness. Discover details on his final TV appearances, cancer battle, and lasting legacy.

Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh has issued a heartfelt tribute to Ground Force co-star Tommy Walsh following the broadcaster's death at age 69. The news of Walsh's passing was confirmed by his agent, Debbie Schiesser, who stated that the gardening expert died peacefully on Monday after a long illness, surrounded by his family.

Titchmarsh Honors Ground Force Co-Star

Alan Titchmarsh, 77, reflected on the years he spent working alongside Tommy Walsh and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock on the popular BBC program. The show, which aired from 1997 to 2002, attracted 12 million viewers per episode, making it one of the highest-rated programs of its era. Titchmarsh described the five years spent on the set as some of the happiest of his life, highlighting the close bond formed during production.

Also read Ground Force Star Tommy Walsh Dies Aged 69 After Long Illness

In a statement shared after the news broke, Titchmarsh recalled the chaotic and joyful atmosphere on set. He noted that whether they were debating plant ratios or battling sawdust clouds, the trio frequently collapsed into fits of laughter. He specifically remembered Walsh as a force of nature who enjoyed mercilessly teasing him, referring to the presenter as Mr. T.

Final Television Appearances and Career Highlights

Tommy Walsh's final television appearance occurred just days before his death, highlighting the sudden nature of his passing. He presented an episode of the BBC auction series Homes Under the Hammer, alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell. This specific broadcast aired on November 3 and featured a visit to Halesowen in the West Midlands to assess a Grade 2 listed cottage requiring full restoration.

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Beyond his work on Ground Force and Homes Under the Hammer, Walsh remained active in television programming. He had recently appeared on the BBC makeover show Clean It, Fix It, which was hosted by Mark Wright and concluded the previous year. These recent credits underscored his continued presence in the broadcasting industry despite his declining health.

Battling Cancer and Final Public Appearance

While the specific cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, Tommy Walsh had a well-documented history of battling serious health issues. His final public appearance was captured in April 2025, where he posed at St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney, London. During this event, he held a flower while launching the Flowers of Celebration campaign to support the hospice's annual fundraiser.

In 2024, Walsh had shared a positive health update regarding his ongoing fight against lung cancer. He stated at the time that he was happy and not in pain, noting that his cancer was slowly shrinking. He credited this progress to radiotherapy treatment known as SABR, which he had been undergoing. This update came two years after he was first diagnosed with throat cancer.

Personal Life and Medical History

Tommy Walsh's journey with cancer began in 2022 during a cancer awareness campaign. He discovered a lump in his body while visiting his GP for an unrelated issue. The doctor detected the lump in his throat and promptly arranged for surgery to remove the cancerous tissue. Walsh reported a full recovery at the time, stating he was back to playing football with Old Parmiterians FC.

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Walsh was also the father of three children and was married to his wife Marie for over 30 years. Two decades prior to his throat cancer diagnosis, he had faced a breast cancer scare. After finding lumps on his chest, he visited The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where a consultant performed day surgery to remove the tissue. This medical history highlights a lifetime of personal resilience in the face of health challenges.

The gardening community and fans of British television have been shocked by the sudden loss of Tommy Walsh. His agent, Debbie Schiesser, requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. The outpouring of tributes from colleagues like Alan Titchmarsh serves as a testament to Walsh's significant impact on television and the affection he held for his co-stars.