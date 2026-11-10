Alan Titchmarsh Honors Tommy Walsh After Ground Force Co-Star Dies at 69

Alan Titchmarsh pays tribute to Tommy Walsh, who died at 69 after a long illness, remembering their happiest years filming the hit BBC show Ground Force together.

Alan Titchmarsh has publicly mourned the loss of his former television colleague Tommy Walsh, describing the gardening expert as a force of nature following Walsh's death at the age of 69. The 77-year-old broadcaster shared heartfelt memories of their time working together on the popular BBC program Ground Force, which ran from 1997 to 2002. Walsh passed away peacefully on Monday after a long illness, surrounded by his family.

Tribute to a Ground Force Legend

Titchmarsh reflected on the five years he spent alongside Walsh and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock on the show, calling it one of the happiest periods of his professional life. The series became a cultural phenomenon, attracting an impressive 12 million viewers per episode during its original run. Titchmarsh recalled the dynamic between the three presenters, noting how they often argued over plant-to-decking ratios while battling clouds of sawdust on set. Despite the chaotic filming conditions, the trio frequently collapsed into fits of laughter, sometimes losing control completely due to a single glance or a casual remark.

Also read Ground Force Star Tommy Walsh Dies Aged 69 After Long Illness

Walshs Final Television Appearances

Walsh's final appearance on camera occurred just days before his death, when he presented an episode of the hit BBC auction series Homes Under the Hammer alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell. This specific episode, which aired on November 3, featured Walsh traveling to Halesowen in the West Midlands. There, he inspected a Grade 2 listed cottage that required extensive restoration. His recent television work also included appearances on the BBC makeover show Clean It, Fix It, which was hosted by Mark Wright and concluded its run last year.

Confirmation of Death and Health Battles

The news of Walsh's passing was confirmed by his agent, Debbie Schiesser, who stated that he died peacefully after a prolonged illness. Schiesser requested privacy for the family during this difficult time, noting that the news had only recently become public. Although the specific cause of death has not been officially released, Walsh had been open about his previous struggles with both lung and throat cancer. His final known public appearance was in April 2025, when he posed at St Joseph's Hospice in his hometown of Hackney, London. During that event, he held a flower while supporting the Flowers of Celebration campaign for the hospice's annual fundraiser.

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Personal History and Medical Updates

Two years prior to his death, in 2024, Walsh had shared a positive health update, stating that he was happy and free from pain. He revealed that his cancer was slowly shrinking and disappearing thanks to a radiotherapy treatment known as SABR. This news came after he had discovered a lump in his body during a cancer awareness campaign in 2022. The lump, located in his throat, was identified as cancerous after a visit to his general practitioner for an unrelated issue. Walsh underwent immediate surgery to remove the growth and reported a full recovery, returning to playing football shortly after.

Legacy and Family Life

Beyond his television career, Walsh was a dedicated family man who was married to his wife Marie for over 30 years. He was the father of three children and maintained a connection to his sporting roots, having played for Old Parmiterians FC before achieving fame. A decade and a half before his throat cancer diagnosis, Walsh had also faced a scare with breast cancer after discovering lumps on his chest. Due to family history, he underwent surgery at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where the lumps were removed under general anesthesia. His agent emphasized that Walsh was a complete one-off, and Titchmarsh missed his company and merciless teasing, marking the end of an era for fans of British gardening television.