Alan Titchmarsh Bids Farewell to Beloved Hampshire Home Amid Development Concerns and Personal Downsizing

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh reflects on selling his £3.5 million Georgian manor in Hampshire, citing age and garden upkeep as key reasons, while denying any link to nearby housing development plans.

Alan Titchmarsh , the celebrated gardener and broadcaster, has expressed mixed emotions about selling his beloved Manor Farm House in Holybourne, Hampshire , where he spent years cultivating its four and a half acres of gardens.

At 77, Titchmarsh and his wife Alison have relocated to a modern, single-storey luxury home in Surrey after putting their Georgian manor on the market last autumn for £3.95 million, later reducing the price to £3.5 million. He described feeling 'uneasy' handing over the property to new owners, acknowledging that while the grounds represented a lifetime of work, he was merely a 'custodian' and not an owner.

The move, which he calls 'an enormous wrench,' was driven by practical considerations; the couple found the extensive garden becoming 'unmanageable' as they age, with maintenance costs and physical demands mounting. Their new home, purchased from an Omaze winner, is smaller and closer to their daughters and grandchildren, aligning with a desire to downsize before the garden became 'overwhelming.

' Despite the timing, Titchmarsh has consistently denied that the sale was influenced by controversial plans to build up to 156 new homes on land directly behind his former property-a development that has sparked local outrage with around 850 objections. The proposals, submitted by developers Redbrown, target 15.6 hectares of land earmarked by East Hampshire District Council for housing. Titchmarsh maintains the housing issue played no role, emphasizing that the decision was solely about family proximity and age-related practicality.

He refuses to discuss the financial specifics of either transaction, stating that 'money is nothing to do with anybody else' and he does not want to appear boastful. The sale of the Grade II listed, 7,930 sq ft home, which the Titchmarshes bought for £1.2 million in 2002 and renovated sympathetically, has now been completed, and sources indicate he is 'very happy' in his new Surrey residence.

The former estate, with its meticulously landscaped gardens shaped by Titchmarsh's personal touch, now belongs to new owners, while the village of Holybourne faces potential transformation if the development proceeds





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