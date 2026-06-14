Alan Titchmarsh Bids Farewell to Beloved Hampshire Estate Amid Development Concerns

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh has completed the sale of his cherished £3.5 million Hampshire home, Manor Farm House, after grappling with the emotional decision to part with the property where he cultivated its four and a half acre gardens for years. The 77-year-old broadcaster described feeling 'uneasy' about handing over the keys to new owners despite viewing himself as a 'custodian' of the land. Titchmarsh and his wife Alison have relocated to a modern, single-storey luxury home in Surrey purchased from an Omaze winner, marking a significant downsizing move. The sale comes amid ongoing controversy over planning proposals to build up to 156 new homes on fields directly behind his former residence, a development that has sparked local outrage with around 850 objections filed. While Titchmarsh maintains the development played no role in his decision to sell, the timing coincides with the council earmarking the adjacent land for housing. The couple reduced the original £3.95 million asking price by nearly half a million pounds to secure a buyer. In his new chapter, Titchmarsh emphasizes privacy regarding finances and expresses happiness in his contemporary Surrey retreat, which is closer to his daughters and grandchildren.

Alan Titchmarsh , the beloved celebrity gardener and broadcaster, has opened up about the poignant conclusion of a significant chapter in his life: the sale of his cherished Hampshire home, Manor Farm House .

At 77, Titchmarsh has decided to leave the four and a half acre estate that was not just a residence but the canvas for his life's horticultural work. He confesses to a deep sense of unease about handing over the keys to new owners, a feeling rooted in the years he spent intimately tending the grounds.

'You're only a custodian, I keep telling myself - you don't own anything,' he reflected, acknowledging the emotional weight of the transaction. The property, initially listed for £3.95 million last autumn before a reduction to £3.5 million, has now changed hands, though the final sale price remains undisclosed after a necessary price cut of almost half a million pounds. This move represents more than a simple change of address; it is a deliberate downsizing driven by practicality and family.

Titchmarsh and his wife Alison have swapped the sprawling Georgian manor for a stylish, modern, single-storey five-bedroom retreat in Surrey. Their new home, purchased from an Omaze winner Rachael Reid, offers a stark contrast to their old life.

'The house is wonderfully modern and completely different from the Georgian farmhouse where we were before,' Titchmarsh noted. He steadfastly refuses to discuss the financial specifics of the purchase, stating, 'Money is nothing to do with anybody else, and I don't want to be seen as a show-off.

' The primary motivations, he explains, are the desire for a more manageable property and the proximity to their two daughters, Polly and Camilla, and their grandchildren, who live a few miles away from the new Surrey home. Coinciding with this personal transition is a major planning controversy that has embroiled the village of Holybourne.

The land immediately behind Manor Farm House is the subject of a developer's proposal to build up to 156 new homes on a 15.6 hectare site. This plan has provoked substantial local opposition, with approximately 850 objections submitted to East Hampshire District Council, which has identified the area as a prime location for new housing. The development would dramatically alter the rural character of the village, which has a population of just 1,500.

While Titchmarsh insists the housing scheme had 'nothing to do with our decision to move' and calls any suggestion otherwise 'completely wide of the mark,' the timelines are notable. Developers Redbrown submitted their masterplan in July, and the Titchmarshs placed Manor Farm House on the market in September.

Sources confirm the sale has now been completed, and Alan is 'very happy' in his new Surrey home, leaving behind a property he sympathetically renovated since purchasing it for £1.2 million in 2002. The Grade II listed Georgian house, spanning 7,930 square feet, stands as a testament to his two decades of dedication, now belonging to new custodians as the surrounding fields await their uncertain fate.

The emotional toll of leaving a place that was so central to his personal and professional life is palpable. Titchmarsh described the move as 'an enormous wrench,' made necessary by the practicalities of aging.

'I'm knocking on a bit,' he admitted, foreseeing a time when the four and a half acres of 'busy garden' would become 'overwhelming' to maintain, even with help. He grappled with the sale throughout the process,最终 deciding that the need to sell to a buyer who could afford it in the current economic climate was paramount.

His philosophy of stewardship underscores the transition; he is turning away with a wish of 'Good luck' for the new owners, even as he admits the situation is 'very unsettling.

' This sentiment is layered against the backdrop of the proposed development, which, while officially denied as a factor, undeniably shadows the narrative of departure from a beloved, now-threatened locale. Looking ahead, Titchmarsh is focusing on his new, lower-maintenance existence in Surrey. The modern property offers accessibility and a simpler lifestyle, free from the demands of a vast garden that once defined his days.

His decision reflects a broader consideration for many in later life: balancing the deep attachment to a cherished home with the pragmatic needs of the future. The sale of Manor Farm House closes a detailed, hands-on chapter for the gardening icon. It marks the end of an era where he was the active creator and maintainer of a renowned landscape, passing the baton to others.

While the future of the surrounding countryside remains contested, Titchmarsh's immediate future is settled in his new home, where he and Alison can enjoy the fruits of his labour in a different, more relaxed manner, closer to the family that now anchors their lives





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