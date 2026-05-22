Alan Shearer's Ultimate World Cup XI: Legendary Names, Generations of History

Former England captain Alan Shearer has revealed his ultimate World Cup XI, selecting a side packed with legendary names from football's greatest tournament. From iconic captains to dazzling playmakers and unstoppable forwards, Shearer's dream team spans generations of World Cup history and includes some of the most celebrated footballers ever to play the game.

Former England captain Alan Shearer has revealed his ultimate World Cup XI, selecting a side packed with legendary names from football's greatest tournament. From iconic captains to dazzling playmakers and unstoppable forwards, Shearer's dream team spans generations of World Cup history and includes some of the most celebrated footballers ever to play the game.

Shearer shared his ultimate XI with Daily Mail Sport at the launch of Betfair’s World Cup campaign: ‘Everyone’s got an opinion, back yours at Betfair’. Read More Pick your all-time World Cup XI: From Maradona to Maldini, choose from over 160 era-defining icons In goal, Shearer opted for Italian great Gianluigi Buffon. Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon was the backbone of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side.

Renowned for his reflexes, leadership and composure under pressure, Buffon enjoyed an extraordinary career that lasted more than two decades. Despite never winning the Champions League, his World Cup triumph in Germany cemented his place among football immortals. At right-back, Shearer selected Brazilian legend Cafu. The only player in history to appear in three consecutive World Cup finals, Cafu lifted the trophy twice with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

Known for his relentless energy on the pitch and attacking runs down the flank, he redefined the modern full-back role and became one of Brazil’s most decorated players. On the opposite side of defence is another Brazilian icon, Roberto Carlos. Famous for his thunderous left foot and explosive pace, Carlos became one of the most feared attacking defenders in football history.

Former England captain Alan Shearer (above) has revealed his ultimate World Cup XI, selecting a side packed with legendary names from football’s greatest tournament. In goal, Shearer opted for Italian great Gianluigi Buffon. Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon was the backbone of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side. His performances during Brazil’s run to World Cup glory in 2002 remain unforgettable, while his famous free-kick against France in 1997 is still talked about today.

In central defence, Shearer paired England hero Bobby Moore with German great Franz Beckenbauer. Moore captained England to their only World Cup triumph in 1966 and was admired for his elegance, intelligence and reading of the game. Beckenbauer, meanwhile, revolutionised football with the sweeper role and won the World Cup both as a player and a manager for West Germany. In central midfield, Shearer selected French maestro Zinedine Zidane alongside Spanish legend Xavi.

Zidane led France to World Cup success in 1998 with two goals in the final against Brazil. Xavi, meanwhile, was the heartbeat of Spain’s historic 2010 World Cup-winning side. His passing range and football intelligence helped define an era of dominance for both Spain and Barcelona. On the right side of attacking midfield, Shearer included Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario.

One of the deadliest forwards the game has ever seen, Ronaldo starred at three World Cups and won the Golden Boot as Brazil lifted the trophy in 2002. Injuries may have limited parts of his career, but at his peak he was virtually unstoppable, combining explosive speed with devastating finishing. In central midfield, Shearer paired England hero Bobby Moore with German great Franz Beckenbauer. In central midfield, Shearer selected French maestro Zinedine Zidane alongside Spanish legend Xavi.

On the right side of attacking midfield, Shearer included Brazilian phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario. One of the deadliest forwards the game has ever seen, Ronaldo starred at three World Cups and won the Golden Boot as Brazil lifted the trophy in 2002. Injuries may have limited parts of his career, but at his peak he was virtually unstoppable, combining explosive speed with devastating finishing. On the left, there was no overlooking Argentine icon Diego Maradona.

Maradona produced one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns ever seen in 1986, inspiring Argentina to glory almost single-handedly. His ‘Goal of the Century’ against England remains one of the defining moments in football history, while his extraordinary dribbling ability and creativity made him a global superstar. The attack is completed by perhaps the two greatest names football has ever produced: Pele and Lionel Messi.

Pele remains the only player to win three World Cups and became a global sensation after bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 1958. Messi finally completed his football story by winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, producing a string of magical performances in Qatar. For many fans, the Argentine’s triumph settled the debate over his place among the game’s all-time greats.

However, he will be looking to add to that World Cup tally this summer





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Alan Shearer Reveals His Ultimate World Cup XIAlan Shearer has named his all-time World Cup team, which includes legendary players such as Buffon, Cafu, Maradona and Pele. The former England captain revealed his team, which was chosen in partnership with Betfair, at the launch of their World Cup campaign.

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