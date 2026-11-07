Alan Ritchson War Machine Dominates Netflix Streaming In 2026

Alan Ritchson leads the sci-fi action hit War Machine, which became Netflix's biggest global release of 2026 with over 118 million views in five weeks.

Alan Ritchson has solidified his status as the leading figure in global streaming action with the massive success of War Machine. The actor and filmmaker starred in this new sci-fi thriller which officially became one of the biggest releases on streaming platforms throughout 2026. The film remains in the top 10 list for Netflix across the world this year.

Streaming Numbers Define 2026 Hit

War Machine reached number one globally immediately upon its landing on Netflix in 93 countries. The film crossed over 118 million views within its first five weeks on the platform. This consistent performance redeemed the movie after it flopped during its limited theatrical release. Consequently, War Machine stands as the biggest movie release for the streaming giant in 2026.

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Action Thriller Plot and Cast

Directed by Patrick Hughes, who is known for The Hitman's Bodyguard, War Machine is set during the final stage of US Army Ranger selection. An elite team's training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat. Ritchson stars in the film alongside Dennis Quaid, Alex King, Jai Courtney, Blake Richardson, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale, Daniel Webber, and Jake Ryan. The movie is rated as a solid and entertaining film that feels like a throwback with modern effects.

Sequel Already Greenlit By Netflix

Fans of War Machine have reason to celebrate as Netflix has officially greenlit a sequel titled War Machines. Ritchson is set to return as the lead character named 81. Hughes will be returning to direct and co-write the sequel alongside James Beaufort. Plot details have largely been kept under wraps for the second installment. However, the sequel is expected to expand the global sci-fi conflict introduced in the first movie against multiple extraterrestrial adversaries.

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Ritchson Shares Gratitude For Success

Ritchson shared his gratitude for War Machine's success on social media and stated that it is a monumental day for the cast and crew. He expressed that so many people are a part of the War Machine world now. He noted that it is incredible to build it with the audience in mind. He mentioned that a world started with a dream Patrick Hughes had and fought for. He also credited Lionsgate for believing in the project and Netflix for building a home for it.

Future Production Timeline Details

It was last reported in July that War Machines remains in early development as the screenplay continues to be fine-tuned before heading into production. At the time of writing, it is unclear when War Machines will arrive on Netflix. War Machine is available to watch now on the streaming service. The original film had a runtime of 107 minutes and was released on March 6, 2026. Critics gave it a rating of 66 percent based on 65 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.