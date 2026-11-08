Alan Ritchson To Star In Amazon Prime Video Christmas Action Film The Man With The Bag

Amazon MGM Studios shifts focus to Alan Ritchson for its next holiday action film. The Man With The Bag releases on December 2, 2026, aiming to establish a new franchise after the mixed success of Red One.

Amazon MGM Studios is positioning actor Alan Ritchson as the central figure for its upcoming holiday action franchise on Prime Video. This strategic pivot follows the theatrical struggles of the $250 million production Red One, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The new feature, titled The Man With The Bag, is scheduled for release on December 2, 2026. This shift indicates a specific direction for the studio's strategy regarding seasonal blockbusters in the streaming era.

The holiday action genre has presented mixed results for Amazon's content portfolio in recent years. While the studio has produced successful comedies like the Eddie Murphy-led 2023 film Candy Cane Lane and the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring 2025 title Oh. What. Fun., its attempts at action have faced hurdles. Red One represented the most significant effort to establish a dedicated holiday action series. Despite a box office gross of only $186 million against its substantial budget, the film found a second life on the streaming platform.

Also read Alan Ritchson Leads Streaming Surge with War Machine Sequel and Reacher Renewals

Streaming Success Of Red One Contrasts With Box Office

Red One, which premiered in 2024, features Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift and J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus. The plot follows Drift, the head of North Pole security group Enforcement, Logistics, and Fortification, as he teams up with Jack the Wolf O'Malley, played by Chris Evans. The duo attempts to rescue Santa from unknown forces after he is kidnapped. Although the film received mostly negative reviews from critics, it achieved a Verified Hot 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This reception highlights a clear divide between critical opinion and viewer engagement during the holiday season.

Alan Ritchson Takes Lead Role With Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Man With The Bag shifts the franchise focus entirely to Alan Ritchson as the protagonist. Ritchson plays Vance, a thief recruited by Santa Claus, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The narrative centers on the theft of Santa's present-filled bag by his angry elf employee, Nadia Nyce, played by Awkwafina. Since Santa cannot directly commit naughty acts, he enlists Vance to pull off a heist to reclaim the bag. The film also features Schwarzenegger's daughter and a group of misfits in the recovery mission.

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Leveraging Past Prime Video Success For Holiday Franchise

Alan Ritchson has already established a strong presence on Prime Video through his leading role in the series Reacher. He also previously starred in the 2022 action comedy Playdate alongside Kevin James, which demonstrated his ability to blend humor with action sequences. Amazon appears to be leveraging this existing familiarity with its subscriber base to drive viewership for the new holiday release. The studio believes Ritchson's established identity as an action star makes him the ideal candidate to anchor a recurring Christmas franchise.

Production Details And Upcoming Release Schedule

The Man With The Bag is directed by Adam Shankman, with a screenplay written by Allan Rice. The film is produced by Alan Ritchson, Dan Spilo, Lawrence Grey, and Reg Tigerman. It is categorized primarily as a comedy with family-friendly appeal. The movie will arrive on Prime Video on December 2, 2026, giving the studio ample time to market the film to holiday audiences. This release date positions it strategically for year-end viewership competition in the streaming market.

Industry observers note that the success or failure of The Man With The Bag will likely determine the future of Amazon's holiday action strategy. If the film performs well on streaming, it could open the door for a long-running franchise similar to Marvel or Mission Impossible, but set during the Christmas season. The studio is betting that Ritchson's dual appeal in dramatic action and lighthearted comedy can bridge the gap that Red One failed to cross in theaters. This approach utilizes direct-to-streaming distribution to maximize potential viewership without the pressure of theatrical box office expectations.