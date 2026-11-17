Alan Ritchson joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Man with the Bag, a Christmas heist comedy arriving on Prime Video on December 2, 2026. The film marks a shift from Reacher.

Alan Ritchson is set to appear in a new role that marks a significant departure from his work as Jack Reacher. The actor stars in a holiday film that casts him as a former thief drawn into an unexpected mission involving Santa Claus. The upcoming title is among Prime Video's releases scheduled to arrive shortly.

The Man with the Bag Plot Details

The Christmas-themed heist comedy is preparing to make its debut on Prime Video, where viewers will be able to watch it from December 2, 2026. In The Man with the Bag, Santa Claus finds himself dealing with a problem that cannot be solved through magic alone. After Nadia Nyce, an elf with a personal grudge, runs off with his sack of presents, he seeks out Vance, a former thief who has since landed on the Naughty List.

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Santa hopes Vance's experience will help him track down the missing bag, but the task calls for more than one person. Vance sets out to assemble a crew capable of carrying out the recovery, bringing a group of criminals into an operation with Christmas approaching soon. The narrative structure relies on the tension between holiday spirit and criminal enterprise.

Casting and Creative Leadership

The cast brings together Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus, Ritchson as Vance and Awkwafina as Nadia Nyce. Berkeley James, Liza Koshy and Kyle Mooney are also part of the ensemble. Adam Shankman directs the film, with Allan Rice credited as its writer. The combination of these talents suggests a blend of physical comedy and action sequences.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Santa Claus adds a layer of star power to the production. The actor known for action roles now plays the iconic gift-giver, creating a contrast with his usual characters. Alan Ritchson provides the physical anchor as the ex-con turned rescue worker, leveraging his recent fame from the Reacher franchise.

Thematic Elements and Critical Outlook

The studio describes the film as a holiday heist adventure about second chances, unlikely friendships, and discovering that sometimes even Santa needs a little help delivering Christmas. The promotional material highlights that the movie is packed with holiday magic, big laughs, and plenty of heart. This description sets expectations for a lighthearted tone despite the criminal backdrop.

Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger are set to collaborate on the upcoming The Man with the Bag, a brand-new Christmas project. The partnership between the two actors represents a unique crossover of generational action stars. Their dynamic is central to the film's appeal, bridging the gap between classic holiday tropes and modern blockbuster energy.

Release Strategy and Audience Impact

Prime Video is positioning The Man with the Bag as a key release for the upcoming holiday season. The December 2, 2026 release date allows the film to capture the peak of Christmas viewing habits. Streaming platforms are increasingly investing in original holiday content to retain subscribers during the festive period.

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The film's availability on Prime Video ensures immediate access for subscribers without the need for theatrical distribution. This strategy aligns with the broader trend of streaming services producing high-budget original movies. Audience interest is likely driven by the curiosity surrounding Ritchson's move away from the gritty Reacher persona. The project offers a fresh look at the actor's range and versatility in comedic roles.