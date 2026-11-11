Alan Ritchson Says 'Reacher' Season 5 Filming Mostly Done

Actor Alan Ritchson confirms that Prime Video's 'Reacher' Season 5 is more than halfway through production in Toronto, hinting at an early release despite the series still in development.

Actor Alan Ritchson, the face of Prime Video's hit series " Reacher," has announced that filming for Season 5 is over halfway complete. The update came during a recent interaction on the social‑media platform Threads, where a fan asked how much longer they would need to wait for the new episodes.

Season 5 in Full Production

Ritchson revealed that the fifth season is currently filming in Toronto. He did not disclose a specific release date, but noted that production has advanced beyond the midpoint of the planned schedule. The update reflects the series' ongoing momentum after the successful release of Season 4, which delivered the intense action sequence fans expect from the adaptation of Lee Child's novels.

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Actor's Light‑Hearted Update Style

During the exchange, Ritchson used playful, somewhat cryptic wording, offering a series of poetic clues: references to being "halfway done," alluding to "a baker's dozen of dead goons," and hinting that the upcoming season will showcase intensified conflict. His tongue‑in‑cheek response mirrors his previous on‑screen persona, but also signals that production is progressing steadily.

Future Seasons Confirmed

Prime Video has already confirmed a sixth season of "Reacher." This confirmation suggests that the network plans a relatively quick turnaround for each new season. With Season 5 production well underway, fans can expect the next installment to surface sooner than later, once post‑production processes finish. The series' popularity has positioned it as one of Prime Video's most watched titles, further motivating the accelerated release schedule.

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Implications for Viewers and the Production Team

For viewers, the phrase "more than halfway complete" indicates that filming is in the midst of key action sequences, set preparations, and location shoots. For the production crew, it means that post‑production work such as editing, visual effects, and sound design will soon begin. Spotlight on Toronto- a frequent filming location for the show- suggests that the actors and crew are already acquainted with the local settings and production infrastructure, potentially speeding up shooting times.

Next Steps for the Series

With production at the midpoint and a sixth season already green‑lit, the upcoming months will focus on wrapping up shoots, completing edits, and marketing the new season. Prime Video is expected to release a release date in the coming weeks, aligning with the network's strategy to keep audiences engaged through a steady flow of new episodes. Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson will likely continue to update fans on his social channels, maintaining the series' strong promotional momentum.