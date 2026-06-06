Alan Ritchson's Career Resurgence: From 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' to 'Reacher' and Beyond

Explore the rising career of actor Alan Ritchson, whose portrayal of Jack Reacher has turned him into a leading action star. Discover how his film, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', is finding new success, and learn about his upcoming projects including 'Reacher' Season 4 and the blockbuster film 'War Machine'.

Over the last few years, Alan Ritchson has quietly become one of the most popular action star s working in Hollywood today. This is largely due to his role in Reacher , the hit Prime Video show with three full seasons already out and a fourth on the way later this year.

Prime Video is so sure that Reacher Season 4 is going to be a smash hit - Ritchson has already promised that it's by far the best season of the show yet - that it's been picked up for Season 5 before Season 4 even has a premiere date. Ritchson has also expanded into movies recently with hits like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which was directed by Guy Ritchie.

Earlier this year, Ritchson headlined the biggest Netflix sci-fi thriller of 2026, War Machine, which has scored over 125 million views. Long before he starred in Reacher or War Machine, Ritchson headlined a big-budget sci-fi fantasy movie that's making a comeback, 12 years after it hit theaters. Ritchson can be seen as Raphael in the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, which was written by Josh Appebaum, André Nemec, and Evan Daughtery, and directed by Jonathan Liebesman.

Not only is TMNT streaming on Paramount Plus, where it's been for a few years now, the film is also available to watch for free on Pluto TV, but it's quietly become one of the top 10 most popular VOD purchases in a handful of countries around the world on Apple TV. Reacher fans are flocking to Ritchson's first true big-budget action movie while they wait for Season 4, which is likely to come sometime in Q3 or Q4





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