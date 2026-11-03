Alan Ritchson Runner Blu-ray DVD Release Date Set

Alan Ritchson action thriller Runner gets a physical media release on November 17. Discover details on the cast, plot, and availability of the September 2026 hit film.

Angel Studios has officially announced that the action-thriller Runner, starring and produced by Alan Ritchson, will be available on physical media starting November 17. The announcement confirms that the gritty film is transitioning from its digital success to home video formats, including Blu-ray and DVD options for fans.

Physical Media Release Details

Pre-orders for the physical discs are now live on Amazon and other major physical media retailers. This release marks a significant milestone for the project, which has maintained strong viewer engagement since its initial theatrical run. The availability of the film on tangible formats allows audiences to collect a copy of the high-octane narrative featuring Ritchson as the lead.

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The studio confirmed that the November 17 launch date is firmly scheduled across all authorized distribution channels. Consumers can secure their copies ahead of time through pre-order mechanisms, ensuring immediate access upon the official release. This move capitalizes on the sustained interest generated by the film's performance on streaming and digital rental platforms.

Plot and Critical Reception

The narrative centers on Hank Malone, a former Army Special Forces operative portrayed by Alan Ritchson. He is tasked with transporting a medical courier carrying a rare transplant liver to a hospital. The mission becomes perilous when both the courier and the organ become targets for individuals seeking to hijack the life-saving cargo for their own gain.

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Runner received positive reviews following its premiere in September 2026. Critics particularly praised the film for its homage to the buddy action genre, noting its energetic pacing and throwback style. The movie achieved the status of a surprise critical hit, distinguishing itself within a crowded field of action releases.

The screenplay was written by Tommy White and Miles Hubley, with direction handled by Scott Waugh. The production team includes producers Deborah Glover, Jeffrey Greenstein, Mark Fasano, and Todd Garner. Their combined efforts resulted in a tightly paced 97-minute runtime that balances intense action sequences with character-driven moments.

Cast and Supporting Roles

Alan Ritchson is joined by a notable ensemble cast that includes Owen Wilson, Rodrigo Santoro, Leila George, and Kate Box. The supporting lineup adds depth to the conflict, with each actor contributing to the tension surrounding the organ transport. Owen Wilson's involvement brings a recognizable presence to the film's dynamic.

The story involves a high-end courier racing against time to deliver the organ to a critically ill seven-year-old girl. This high-stakes objective is complicated by the intervention of a ruthless crime syndicate. The antagonists are motivated by profit and power, creating a formidable obstacle for the protagonists.

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The film carries a PG-13 rating, categorizing it primarily within the action and thriller genres, with elements of comedy. Executive producers Christopher Hammond, Gianni Benvenuto, Jeff Rice, Lauren Gennawey, Matthew Alex Goldberg, Nicki Cortese, Tyler Zacharia, and Wayne Marc Godfrey supported the project through its development and distribution phases.

Market Performance and Future Availability

The decision to release Runner on Blu-ray and DVD follows its successful digital performance. Angel Studios capitalized on the film's growing popularity to expand its reach into physical media markets. The November 17 release ensures that fans who missed the theatrical window or prefer physical collections can now view the film.

This release strategy highlights the enduring appeal of the genre and the star power of Alan Ritchson. The film's journey from a September 2026 theatrical debut to a November home video launch demonstrates a steady accumulation of audience interest. Consumers can now add the title to their physical libraries starting next month.