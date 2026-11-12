Alan Ritchson Motor City Physical Release Details 2027

Alan Ritchson thriller Motor City arrives on physical media in January 2027 with Blu-ray and DVD pricing detailed. Discover exclusive cast, streaming options, and box office performance context.

Alan Ritchson's R-rated action thriller Motor City is set to expand its audience with a dedicated physical media launch. The film, which has previously enjoyed digital streaming and theatrical runs, will officially arrive on home video formats on January 12, 2027. This release marks a significant milestone for fans who prefer tangible media over digital subscriptions. Pre-orders for the physical copies are now live on major retail platforms including Amazon.

Motor City Physical Media Pricing And Availability

Consumers can secure their copies of the thriller through several purchase options starting now. The Blu-ray edition is priced at $24.98, while the standard DVD version is available for $19.98. Both physical formats will share the identical January 12, 2027 release date. Early purchasers can also find the movie already streaming on services like AMC+ and Philo. Digital rental platforms such as Prime Video offer the title for approximately $5.99 for immediate viewing.

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Cast And Characters In Motor City Thriller

Alan Ritchson stars as the central protagonist, portraying an ex-convict seeking vengeance. His character targets a local gangster played by Ben Foster, who previously framed him for a crime. The narrative also features Shailene Woodley as the woman stolen from Ritchson's life. Additional cast members include Pablo Schreiber, Ben McKenzie, and Emmy nominee Lionel Boyce. Supporting roles are filled by Amar Chadha-Patel and Rafael Cebrián to complete the ensemble.

Director Potsy Ponciroli And Creative Vision

Potsy Ponciroli directs the film while Chad St. John handles the screenplay duties. The story is grounded in the gritty atmosphere of 1977 Detroit. The production relies heavily on visual storytelling rather than extensive dialogue. Composer Steve Jablonsky provides a critical sonic landscape with his synth-driven score. RogerEbert.com critic Matt Zoller Seitz described the auditory experience as intoxicating and unstoppable when the music takes center stage.

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Motor City Box Office And Critical Reception

The thriller premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2025. It subsequently entered United States theaters in July 2026. Critics awarded the film a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews highlighted the stylish visuals and energetic soundtrack as key strengths. However, some critics noted that the minimal dialogue occasionally hindered narrative clarity. The movie holds a 64% audience score on the same platform.

Financial Performance Versus Production Budget

Despite positive critical commentary, the theatrical run yielded modest financial results. The film grossed just $3 million in domestic box office revenue. This figure stands in stark contrast to its reported production budget of $30 million. The underperformance suggests limited mainstream appeal despite Ritchson's growing popularity. The January 12, 2027 physical release aims to capture the dedicated fanbase that missed the theatrical window. Collectors may view the Blu-ray release as a valuable addition to their media libraries.