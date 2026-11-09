Alan Ritchson Jokes NFL Career Dreams Amid Reacher Season 5 Update

Alan Ritchson reveals his football ambitions on social media while teasing production updates for Reacher Season 5 based on Lee Childs novel Make Me.

Actor Alan Ritchson recently shared a humorous video on his social media platforms, revealing that his true passion lies in football rather than acting. The clip, which appeared to originate from the production of Season 2 of the hit series Reacher, shows Ritchson practicing athletic drills on set. He captioned the post by suggesting that becoming a professional football player is his lifelong dream, treating his current acting career merely as a side job until he can join the league of former athlete Dwayne Johnson.

Ritchson Football Ambitions and Skills

Ritchson reposted a video from a fan account on his Instagram story, using the opportunity to showcase his athletic versatility. In the footage, he described his ability to play multiple positions including linebacker, tight end, and quarterback. He demonstrated specific footwork techniques and threw a pass that he referred to as beautiful, adding a self-deprecating joke that he looked like a baseball pitcher. The actor concluded the lighthearted segment by looking directly into the camera and demanding to be drafted into the National Football League immediately. He also included a written note in the story expressing amusement at the fan account and gratitude to the unknown source for the share.

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Season 5 Production Timeline and Script

Alongside his athletic musings, Ritchson provided a candid response to fans inquiring about the release timeline for Reacher Season 5. After a fan asked how long they would have to wait for the next installment, Ritchson offered a mix of serious production details and sarcastic humor. He revealed that the season is over halfway through filming and noted that the script involves a baker's dozen of dead goons. He then engaged in a playful mathematical calculation involving winter conditions, ultimately joking that viewers should expect the release in ten years or less.

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Based On Lee Childs Make Me Novel

The upcoming fifth season of the streaming series is officially based on Make Me, which is the twentieth novel in Lee Childs Jack Reacher book series. While the exact release date has not been officially announced by the network, industry expectations suggest a premiere in late summer or fall 2027. This source material has been a central focus for the showrunners and actors as they continue to adapt the popular crime fiction franchise for a global audience on Hulu. The production team remains focused on delivering high-quality action sequences that align with the gritty tone established in previous episodes.

Fan Engagement and Future Outlook

Ritchson's engagement with fans on social media highlights the strong connection between the cast and the dedicated viewership of the show. By sharing behind-the-scenes moments and answering questions with humor, the actor helps maintain interest during the long intervals between seasons. The Reacher franchise continues to be a major driver of viewership for streaming platforms, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of the titular character. As production moves forward, the creative team aims to deliver a season that satisfies the high standards set by the previous installments.