Alan Ritchson DCU Talks James Gunn Third Role Rumors

Alan Ritchson is in discussions with James Gunn for a third DC Universe role. Explore his history as Aquaman and Hawk in the Arrowverse.

Alan Ritchson is currently engaged in conversations with filmmaker James Gunn regarding a potential third acting role within the newly established DC Universe, often referred to as the DCU. This development follows Ritchson's previous portrayals of Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, and Hank Hall, also known as Hawk, in earlier DC-related television productions. While specific details about the new character remain undisclosed, the actor has expressed a strong desire to collaborate with Gunn provided the project meets his rigorous creative standards.

Acting History Aquaman And Hawk Roles

Ritchson first entered the DC television landscape during the fifth season of the series Smallville, where he portrayed Arthur Curry. In this storyline, Arthur arrived in Smallville to dismantle a LuthorCorp weapons project named Leviathan, which was actively harming marine life. Clark Kent initially mistook Arthur for a terrorist during a confrontation, but they eventually reconciled after Clark learned the truth. The two heroes successfully destroyed the Leviathan weapon just as Lex Luthor was preparing to demonstrate its capabilities to the Pentagon. Arthur briefly mentioned the possibility of forming the Justice League of America with Clark, though Clark responded that he was not yet ready for such an initiative.

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The character reappeared in the sixth season as part of a team led by Oliver Queen, which included Bart Allen and Victor Stone. This group continued their mission against LuthorCorp, marking the official start of the Justice League narrative in the series. Arthur returned again in the eighth season and made a final appearance in the tenth season alongside Mera, who was revealed to be his wife. This final arc also detailed Arthur's origins as the king of the sea, completing his arc within that specific continuity.

In 2018, Ritchson returned to DC properties by taking on the role of Hank Hall, also known as Hawk, in the DC Universe streaming series Titans. This live-action adaptation reimagined the classic Teen Titans comic book team, featuring Dick Grayson, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy in the lead roles. Ritchson and Minka Kelly debuted in the first season as Hawk and Dove, characters with opposing personalities where Dove represents peace while Hawk is the aggressor. The duo appeared throughout the second and third seasons, with Hawk eventually dying in the series before being shown in an afterlife setting.

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Current Discussions With James Gunn

Ritchson previously appeared in the Arrowverse on both Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow as a variant of Hawk. He initially expressed hesitation about returning to DC properties but agreed to join the series after hearing a pitch from Geoff Johns. Now, with the formation of the DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran, rumors suggest Ritchson is in talks for a new role. Although some fans have speculated he might play Batman, this is reportedly not the case. Ritchson has confirmed he has had numerous conversations with DC Studios but has not revealed the specific character or project being discussed.

The actor emphasized his selective approach to future projects. He stated that he has a strict litmus test for what he will accept. Ritchson expressed mutual respect and interest with James Gunn, noting that both parties want to collaborate. He insisted that any role he takes must meet his high standards and result in a movie he would be proud to be associated with. This cautious optimism highlights his desire to ensure the project aligns with his professional benchmarks before committing.

Potential Roles And Fan Speculation

Industry observers have identified several roles that could suit Ritchson's physical presence and acting range. His performances as Aquaman and Hawk have demonstrated his ability to portray vastly different types of superheroes. Additionally, his role in Reacher has proven his capability to carry a series as a large, physically imposing character. While Batman was a fan favorite suggestion, other characters may be a better fit for his specific skill set.

The DCU is currently in a phase of casting and development under the leadership of James Gunn. The studio is looking to establish a cohesive narrative across film and television. Ritchson's potential involvement would add significant star power and continuity from previous DC efforts. Fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding his next role and the direction of the DCU.