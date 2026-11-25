Prime Video stars Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger are set to co-star in a new Christmas action movie, leveraging the massive streaming success of Reacher and Neagley for a new holiday hit.

Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger are set to star together in a new Christmas-themed action movie that capitalizes on the massive streaming success of their respective franchises on Prime Video. The project, titled The Man with the Bag, is scheduled to premiere on December 2 on the streaming platform. This collaboration marks a significant genre shift for both stars, moving away from gritty drama into a high-octane holiday spectacle. The pairing leverages the immense popularity of the Reacher and Neagley series, which have consistently dominated global viewing charts in November 2026.

Data from FlixPatrol confirms the overwhelming audience demand for these properties. Reacher currently ranks as the fifth most-watched show in the United States, while its spin-off series Neagley holds the ninth position. Global metrics for the week of November 9 through November 15 show the shows placing fourth and ninth worldwide on Prime Video respectively. This surge in viewership provides a substantial built-in audience for Ritchson's upcoming film, ensuring immediate engagement upon release. The platform has strategically positioned the film to capture this peak interest.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to his iconic role as Santa Claus in The Man with the Bag, picking up the narrative thirty years after his character desperately pursued a Turbo Man action figure in the 1996 film Jingle All the Way. In this new installment, the festive icon finds his sack of Christmas presents stolen and requires assistance to recover the goods. Schwarzenegger recruits a master thief to help him in the recovery mission, creating a unique blend of nostalgia and modern action. The premise allows the legendary actor to revisit a beloved character while introducing fresh stakes for a contemporary audience.

Alan Ritchson plays the skilled thief who assists Santa Claus in retrieving the stolen holiday cargo. This casting aligns perfectly with Ritchson's current trajectory in Hollywood, where he has successfully transitioned between high-profile television roles and major motion pictures. His recent filmography includes working with director Guy Ritchie on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and appearing alongside Kevin James in the comedy Playdate. The action genre fits his physical persona perfectly, bridging the gap between his television action hero status and broader cinematic appeal.

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Amazon has strategically positioned The Man with the Bag to capitalize on the existing momentum of its original programming. The film releases directly on the Prime Video streaming service, the same platform that has propelled Reacher and Neagley to the top of global charts. This placement allows the studio to leverage the high engagement rates of its subscriber base for a holiday release. The decision to bring both stars together represents a significant investment in cross-promotional content that appeals to fans of both the action thriller and family comedy genres.

The combination of Schwarzenegger's nostalgic appeal and Ritchson's modern action star power creates a unique selling point for the holiday season. Fans of the Reacher series are already primed for a high-octane narrative, and this role offers a lighter but equally physically demanding challenge for Ritchson. The film serves as a potential springboard for further collaborations between the two actors or within the same narrative universe. Audience reception will likely be influenced heavily by the sustained success of the television series, which continues to draw consistent global viewership numbers week after week.