Prime Video announces The Man with the Bag for December 2, 2026. Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite for this holiday action-comedy directed by Adam Shankman.

Prime Video has officially confirmed the release date for a new holiday action-comedy titled The Man with the Bag. The film features a high-profile pairing of action stars Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Audiences can expect to see these two heavyweights together when the movie premieres on December 2, 2026. This release adds a unique twist to the traditional Christmas movie genre by blending festive themes with intense action sequences.

Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger Lead Cast

Alan Ritchson stars in the film as Vance, a career criminal recruited for a dangerous mission. Ritchson arrives at the project following his success in the action series Reacher. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on the role of Santa Claus, marking another iconic costume change for the legendary actor. Schwarzenegger has a long history of playing both heroes and villains in major blockbuster films. Their on-screen dynamic promises to be a central focus of the holiday release.

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The supporting cast includes Awkwafina, who plays the rogue elf Nadia Nyce. Nadia is the character responsible for stealing Santa's iconic red bag and threatening the holiday. Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, and Michael Cyril Creighton round out the ensemble. These actors bring their own distinct comedic and dramatic talents to the production. The mix of established stars and rising talents creates a diverse and engaging lineup for viewers.

Plot Involves Rogue Elf and Theif Crew

The story centers on a festive emergency where Christmas is at risk of being ruined. A rogue elf with a personal grudge steals Santa's bag containing all the gifts. With his biggest night of the year approaching, Santa Claus recruits Vance from his Naughty List. Vance quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits to help retrieve the bag. The team receives assistance from elves and reindeer during their unexpected heist mission.

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This narrative structure combines elements of a holiday disaster with a classic heist movie format. The characters must use their unique skills to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives. The premise allows for both high-stakes action and lighthearted comedic moments. The conflict arises from the stolen bag and the urgent need to restore the holiday schedule.

Filmed Production Details and Release Schedule

Adam Shankman directs the film from a screenplay written by Allan Rice. Shankman brings experience from directing musicals like Hairspray to this action-comedy format. The production aims to blend musical energy with the pacing of a thriller. Prime Video is positioning this release as a major event for the holiday season.

The scheduled premiere date is December 2, 2026. This date places the release just before the peak holiday travel period. Viewers streaming on Prime Video will have early access to the full feature. The film represents a significant collaboration between two of the most recognizable faces in action cinema. Fans of Ritchson and Schwarzenegger will have a new shared project to anticipate.

Impact on Holiday Entertainment Landscape

This movie enters a market often dominated by romantic comedies and family dramas. Adding an action-hero led holiday film offers a fresh alternative for adult audiences. The combination of Christmas themes with criminal undertones creates a unique genre blend. Industry observers note that streaming platforms are increasingly investing in original holiday content.

The involvement of major stars helps drive viewership for the December release window. Prime Video leverages its library of action series and movies to promote this title. The marketing strategy highlights the unusual pairing of Santa Claus and a career criminal. This approach targets both fans of the actors and general holiday movie watchers. The film aims to become a new staple in seasonal viewing traditions.

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Technical aspects of the production likely include elaborate sets representing Santa's workshop. Visual effects will support the interactions between humans, elves, and reindeer. The script by Allan Rice balances dialogue-heavy scenes with physical comedy. Shankman's direction ensures the tone remains consistent despite the mix of genres.

Audience reception will depend on how well the action sequences integrate with the holiday spirit. The chemistry between Ritchson and Schwarzenegger will be closely watched by critics. Their previous film roles suggest a strong potential for humorous banter. The film's success could influence future holiday programming on streaming services.

Pre-orders and early discussions are already generating buzz among action movie enthusiasts. The December 2, 2026 date gives marketers ample time to build anticipation. Social media campaigns are expected to highlight the unique premise and cast list. The film stands out as a bold entry in the Christmas movie catalog.

Final details regarding marketing trailers and specific plot points remain limited. The core premise of a thief and Santa working together provides enough intrigue for now. Viewers can look forward to a different kind of festive adventure this holiday season. The Man with the Bag promises to be a memorable addition to 2026 streaming releases.