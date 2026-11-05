Alan Ritchson Action History: Titans and Reacher on HBO Max

Alan Ritchson starred in four seasons of the gritty DC series Titans on HBO Max. Explore his role as Hawk, the show's high ratings, and why fans recommend watching it before Reacher season 5 arrives.

Alan Ritchson is currently one of the most prominent action stars in Hollywood, widely recognized for his leading role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video thriller series. While fans eagerly await the fifth season of Reacher, which is not expected to premiere until 2027 with no firm release date currently scheduled, there is a significant opportunity to revisit his earlier blockbuster work. Ritchson has cemented his status as a top-tier actor through a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects that span multiple streaming platforms and genres.

His connection with audiences extends far beyond the Amazon Prime Video platform, as demonstrated by his role in Netflix's War Machine. This film became one of the most-watched movies on Netflix earlier this year, proving that his star power is not tied to a single service. Before becoming the face of the Jack Reacher franchise, Ritchson established himself as a formidable presence in action-oriented television and film, particularly within the DC Universe landscape.

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Titans Four Seasons on HBO Max

Titans is the specific HBO Max series featuring Alan Ritchson that delivers the intense action sequences fans of Reacher expect to find. The show was originally released on the DC Universe app before moving to HBO Max, where all four seasons of the superhero series are currently available to stream. This live-action DC series set out from the very beginning to shock viewers by separating itself from other DC adaptations with a dark, gritty, TV-MA tone that features brutal fight sequences. The show serves as the adult version of the Teen Titans, taking beloved characters like Dick Grayson, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy in bold and surprising new directions.

Alan Ritchson plays the emotionally complex character of Hawk, also known as Hank Hall, in this action-packed narrative. The role required him to not only utilize his towering physique for physical stunts but also to flex his dramatic acting muscles through numerous emotional conversations and hilarious beats. Hawk is portrayed as a street-level hero with no superpowers who deals with the pain from injuries accumulated throughout his career. The series also features Batman, with an older Bruce Wayne played by Iain Glen, adding another layer of depth to the gritty world.

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89 Percent Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Titans holds a stellar 89 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes across its four seasons and 49 episodes, indicating high praise for its production and performances. This high score is notably boosted by the show's final two seasons, where Titans really hit its stride and delivered some of its most compelling content. The series features a perfectly cast ensemble of DC heroes, including Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor and Brenton Thwaites as Robin or Nightwing, creating a strong bond between the characters that resonates with viewers.

Despite the critical acclaim, the show remains somewhat divisive among general audiences, holding a lower 67 percent audience score on the same platform. This disparity suggests that while critics appreciated the artistic direction, some fans may have been put off by specific narrative choices. The confusion surrounding certain plot points has led to mixed reactions, even as the action sequences and character dynamics continue to draw positive attention from viewers who enjoy mature superhero storytelling.

Divisive Ending and Plot Decisions

One of the primary reasons for the lower audience score involves the show's handling of character arcs and its conclusion. The series faced criticism for nonsensical character deaths and botched finales that left many fans feeling unsatisfied with the resolution of long-running storylines. Given the sheer talent in front of the screen, Titans could have potentially turned out to be one of the universally beloved live-action superhero adaptations, but these confusing decisions held it back from achieving that level of widespread adoration.

Even with its divisive ending, Titans remains easily one of the best TV shows on HBO Max for fans of intense action. Reacher fans will particularly enjoy seeing Alan Ritchson breaking villains' bones and leaving them a bloody mess as Hawk throughout the series. The show's willingness to shock viewers and explore darker themes provides a unique experience that stands out in the crowded field of superhero television, making it a worthy watch for anyone seeking high-quality action content while waiting for future Reacher releases.