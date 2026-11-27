Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson star in Runner, now streaming on Hulu from November 27, 2026. This fast-paced action comedy follows a courier delivering a liver across dangerous territory.

Alan Ritchson brings his signature physical intensity to a new streaming release that merges high-octane chases with sharp comedic dialogue. Starting today, November 27, 2026, the action-comedy film Runner arrives on Hulu, offering audiences a chance to experience the director Scott Waugh's latest vehicle-centric thriller. The movie joins a growing library of popular content for the streaming giant, following the record-breaking viewership of War Machine earlier in the year. This latest addition highlights Ritchson's expanding portfolio in the action genre, where he has consistently delivered compelling performances on both the big and small screens.

Runner centers on a former soldier played by Alan Ritchson who now earns a living transporting items for hire. The plot kicks into gear when he is assigned to assist Owen Wilson's character, a medical courier, in delivering a human liver to a hospital. The mission quickly turns deadly when a ruthless cartel targets the pair, forcing them into a high-speed journey across dangerous territory. The film balances the tension of the chase with the humorous dynamic between the two leads, creating a ride that keeps viewers engaged from the opening scene to the final moment.

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Runner Box Office Performance and Critical Reception

Before hitting the streaming platform, Runner enjoyed a theatrical run starting September 11, 2026, distributed by Angel Studios. The film grossed $18.8 million at the box office, a figure that fell slightly short of the distributor's initial financial expectations. Despite the modest theatrical haul, the movie found significant success with audiences who watched it in cinemas. The film holds a Verified Hot status on Rotten Tomatoes, securing an 89% score on the Popcornmeter based on over 500 verified user ratings. This positive reception was further confirmed by an A- grade from CinemaScore during the movie's opening weekend.

The strong audience scores have helped establish Runner as a quality entry in the action-comedy space, even without massive theatrical numbers. The favorable word-of-mouth and critical praise ensured the film remained on the public radar for those who might not have visited a theater. This digital release provides a perfect opportunity for new fans to discover the movie. The transition to Hulu allows the film to reach a wider demographic, capitalizing on the positive buzz generated during its initial theatrical window. Viewers can now access the full 98-minute experience without the barrier of ticket prices or digital rental fees.

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Alan Ritchson Career Trajectory and Genre Dominance

Alan Ritchson has firmly established himself as one of Hollywood's premier action stars through a steady stream of physically demanding roles. His career has been bolstered by collaborations with notable actors such as Henry Cavill, Ben Foster, Dennis Quaid, and Kevin James. Although he shares the silver screen with Jason Statham in Fast X, Ritchson has not yet acted alongside other major action icons like Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, or John Cena. However, he is set to share the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger in an upcoming project, further cementing his status among top-tier action talent. His breakout role in the series Reacher significantly boosted his credibility and popularity within the action genre before his recent film successes.

The release of Runner on Hulu adds another layer to Ritchson's diverse filmography, which includes the sci-fi entry War Machine. That film achieved massive viewership records for Netflix earlier this year, proving the actor's ability to draw large audiences across different platforms. Runner demonstrates his versatility by blending serious action stakes with the lighthearted tone of a comedy. This combination allows him to showcase range beyond pure grit, appealing to fans who enjoy the chemistry seen in films like Bullet Train. His partnership with Owen Wilson in this role highlights a different side of his acting prowess, focusing on timing and interpersonal dynamics rather than just physical combat.

Runtime Efficiency and Directorial Style of Scott Waugh

Director Scott Waugh, known for his work on The Expendables 4, utilizes the compact 98-minute runtime to maintain a relentless pace throughout Runner. The film leaves little room for slow moments, driven by the necessity of the car-heavy setting and the immediate threat posed by the cartel. This narrative structure ensures that the story and characters are constantly moving forward, delivering action sequences with rapid frequency. The brisk editing and continuous momentum draw comparisons to high-speed franchises such as Chris Hemsworth's Extraction series and Jason Statham's Transporter films. However, Runner distinguishes itself by injecting a comedic layer that is absent from those more serious counterparts.

The fast-paced nature of Runner appeals directly to fans of adrenaline-fueled entertainment who prefer tight storytelling over extended runtimes. The film's structure ensures that every scene contributes to the escalating tension between the protagonists and the antagonists. This approach mirrors the successful formula of Bullet Train, where humor and violence coexist within a swiftly moving plot. For viewers seeking a movie that does not waste time on unnecessary subplots, Runner delivers a concentrated dose of excitement. The combination of Waugh's direction and Ritchson's performance creates a compelling experience that justifies the film's positive reception. As the movie becomes available on Hulu, it stands as a prime example of how streaming releases can amplify the reach of well-received theatrical films.