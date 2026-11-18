Alan Milburn calls for multi-billion pound investment to tackle NEET rates. Report warns of unintended consequences from Labour policies and proposes systemic reforms.

Former minister Alan Milburn has released a comprehensive 278-page report demanding a systemic reset to address the escalating crisis of youth unemployment across the United Kingdom. The review outlines a strategy that requires significant financial commitment from the government, estimating costs in the billions of pounds annually while forecasting net savings of only £200 million by the 2036-37 period.

Alan Milburn specifically urged Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and national leaders to commit to a multi-billion pound investment framework to reverse the current downward trends. He emphasized that the state must align its financial spending with its policy rhetoric, warning that without such radical intervention, the number of young people not in employment, education, or training could reach 1.27 million within five years.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Labour to Reverse Youth Job Policies

Financial Projections and Cost Analysis

The financial mechanics of the proposed plan reveal a significant upfront cost structure that yields minimal long-term fiscal returns in the immediate term. The report indicates that a £500 million down payment would be required as early as next year to initiate the necessary structural changes.

Reform party Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick criticized these projections on X, noting that the £200 million savings anticipated by 2036 represent merely five hours of current welfare expenditure. He compared this duration to the time required to download the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, arguing the fiscal incentive is negligible.

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Impact of Labour Policies on Hiring

Alan Milburn identified specific Labour Government policies as primary drivers of the declining youth employment landscape, which saw a 4.3 percent drop equivalent to 330,000 people between December 2022 and the end of last year. The review cites increases to the minimum wage, National Insurance hikes for employers, and new protections under the Employment Rights Act as significant barriers to hiring.

Wage costs for workers aged 18 to 20 have surged by 65 percent over the past five years. Additionally, National Insurance changes have added £800 annually to the cost of employing a full-time young worker, a move the report describes as pricing young people out of the labor market rather than progressive reform.

Proposed National Insurance Adjustments

To mitigate these costs, Alan Milburn proposed a five-year glide path to reduce National Insurance liabilities for employees aged 21 to 24. When fiscal conditions permit, the threshold for employers to pay National Insurance on this age group would double from £5,000 to £10,000.

This adjustment aims to protect part-time roles, allowing a young retail worker to perform 15 hours of work weekly without triggering National Insurance contributions for their employer. This specific mechanism is designed to preserve the traditional Saturday job model that has been increasingly difficult to sustain under current tax structures.

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Risk of Zero-Hours Crackdown Consequences

Alan Milburn also cautioned against the unintended consequences of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's crackdown on zero-hours contracts. The report urges ministers to evaluate the potential negative impact on youth employment before finalizing these regulations.

The review recommends introducing a Youth Opportunity Test to ensure all tax changes, spending decisions, and new regulations account for their impact on the next generation. It suggests that the pace of minimum wage convergence for 18 to 20-year-olds should be judged by the Low Pay Commission against the goal of protecting youth jobs.

Education and Health System Reforms

Addressing the pipeline from education to work, the report calls for a statutory diagnostic check in writing, numeracy, and speaking for Key Stage 3 pupils. It proposes raising the target for reception age school readiness from 75 percent to 90 percent and doubling the number of apprenticeships from 172,000 to 270,000 within a decade.

The review highlights that more than half of young people are classified as NEET due to health conditions or disabilities, with mental health issues rising sharply due to social media and loneliness. It advocates for immediate NHS access via a digital front door and better family support hubs to address these foundational issues early in childhood.