Alan Milburn's new review warns that Labour's recent tax and wage policies have worsened the youth jobs crisis, urging immediate policy reversals to help one million NEETs find work.

Former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn is set to publish a landmark report that directly challenges the economic direction of the current Labour government. The review warns that specific policy decisions made during Labour's first two years in office have significantly worsened the already difficult employment landscape for young people in the United Kingdom.

Milburn Report Core Policy Recommendations

The central thesis of the review is that the government must make hiring young workers cheaper, simpler, and less risky for employers. Milburn explicitly recommends reversing part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's planned £25billion reduction in employers' National Insurance contributions. He argues that this fiscal decision has created a hostile environment for businesses attempting to take on younger staff.

Also read Labour's Milburn Report Proposes Youth Job Subsidies and NI Cuts

In addition to tax adjustments, the report calls for a slowdown in the rate of increase for the youth minimum wage. Milburn also proposes pausing key elements of Employment Rights Act, a legislative framework introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. These measures are designed to reduce the administrative and financial burden on companies that employ entry-level workers.

To prevent future issues, Milburn will propose a new law requiring ministers to assess the impact of any potential tax hikes or regulatory changes on young workers before implementation. This procedural safeguard aims to ensure that youth employment prospects remain a priority in all government decision-making processes.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Political Opposition

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the attention given to youth employment but sharply criticized Labour's approach. She stated that the government needs to stop implementing policies that have made hiring young people virtually impossible. Badenoch cited the jobs tax, the equivalence of the youth minimum wage to the adult rate, and the Employment Rights Act as primary obstacles.

Badenoch argued that instead of paying businesses to hire young people, the government should simply cease the policies that drive NEETs into unemployment. She questioned whether the proposed reforms would ever save taxpayer money, suggesting that Labour's welfare approach does not involve meaningful cuts to spending.

Within the Labour Party, reactions are mixed. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden is expected to welcome the proposals but may stop short of accepting them in full. The report also faces backlash from the Labour Left due to proposals that would link benefit access to employment participation.

Impact on NEETs and Welfare Reform Challenges

The report highlights that more than one million young people are currently classified as NEETs, meaning they are not in education, employment, or training. Milburn describes this scale of youth unemployment as a moral crisis and a lost generation that is a choice, not a fact of life. He argues that Britain currently holds the second-highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe.

Milburn proposes a 'young people's guarantee' that would entitle under-25s to a training place or job. However, recipients would be required to take up these opportunities. A controversial condition of this guarantee is that individuals who do not participate would lose access to sickness and disability benefits.

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The review also warns that reforming welfare 'the Labour way' will cost billions and will not deliver savings for at least ten years. Independent experts estimate that funding the proposed job schemes and subsidies could cost at least £6billion a year, raising questions about the immediate fiscal viability of the plan.

Future Targets and Economic Projections

Milburn sets a national ambition to slash the proportion of young people not in education, employment, or training from 13 per cent to 5 per cent over the next decade. Achieving this target would potentially get 600,000 young people into work and reduce the NEET population significantly.

The report warns that if current policies remain unchanged, the number of young people not earning or learning could reach 1.27 million within five years. To support this turnaround, Milburn suggests rebalancing the school curriculum towards practical skills and doubling the number of apprenticeships over the next decade.

Milburn will present his findings to the Cabinet later today. He acknowledges that some Labour decisions, such as equalizing the minimum wage for young people with the main rate, have damaged job prospects. Evidence cited in the report shows that wage costs for young workers have jumped by 65 per cent in five years, making them less attractive to employers compared to previous years.