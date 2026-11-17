Former Health Secretary Alan Milburn recommends radical benefit reforms and new allowances to cut the NEET population, urging immediate action from Andy Burnham.

A groundbreaking policy review authored by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn has issued a stark warning to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, urging decisive intervention to prevent the emergence of a lost generation of young people. The report highlights a critical demographic crisis where approximately one million individuals aged 16 to 24 are currently classified as NEETs, meaning they are not engaged in employment, education, or training. Without immediate and substantial structural reforms, Alan Milburn cautions that these figures are poised to escalate, causing long-term economic and social damage.

Alan Milburn Proposes Youth Allowance Benefit Reform

Alan Milburn advocates for a fundamental overhaul of the welfare system to incentivize workforce participation among under-25s, starting with the abolition of their eligibility for Personal Independence Payment and the health element of Universal Credit. This legislative shift would replace those specific entitlements with a newly designed Youth Allowance, structured at the current base rate of £338.58 per month for young recipients, alongside a separate Additional Cost Allowance to address specific disability needs. The proposed framework aims to dismantle barriers that currently discourage young people from seeking any form of employment, thereby streamlining their path into the labor market.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Targets Youth Unemployment Crisis

Furthermore, the Alan Milburn review emphasizes that the state must actively support partial work engagement, arguing that even five to ten hours of weekly labor represents a crucial step toward career stability. Under this new system, young workers would retain a larger portion of their benefits while working part-time, ensuring that the financial incentive to seek employment is not negated by the withdrawal of essential support. Alan Milburn argues that this approach transforms the benefits system from a potential hindrance into a genuine facilitator of professional development and independent living for young adults.

Stakeholder Views on Minimum Wage and Tax Thresholds

Concurrently, the Alan Milburn report critiques recent fiscal decisions by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, specifically citing the reduction of the National Insurance earnings threshold from £9,100 to just £5,000 as detrimental to youth hiring. Alan Milburn recommends that the government gradually raise this threshold back to £10,000 to remove tax burdens from entry-level positions, noting that the current rate forces many part-time starter jobs out of the formal economy. The former cabinet minister also points to evidence indicating that wage costs for young workers have surged by 65 percent over the last five years, largely due to policies equalizing the minimum wage for youth with the main adult rate.

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To counter these rising labor costs, the Alan Milburn review suggests direct financial subsidies for employers, proposing payments of up to £7,000 to businesses that hire NEET individuals. This targeted incentive is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises absorb the initial expenses of training and integrating young staff, thereby making the recruitment of inexperienced workers financially viable for companies across Greater Manchester and the wider UK. Alan Milburn insists that making it more worthwhile for employers to take on young people is essential for reversing the current stagnation in youth employment.

Government Implementation Plans and Long-Term Targets

The Department for Work and Pensions has already initiated steps to align with these recommendations by expanding a taxpayer-funded scheme that guarantees fully funded, six-month job placements for eligible 18 to 24-year-olds. This nationwide program, set to roll out from the end of November, matches individuals to roles after just twelve months on Universal Credit, reducing the previous eighteen-month waiting period, and provides up to 25 hours of paid work per week at the relevant minimum wage. Additionally, the Alan Milburn report calls for the establishment of a new Youth Opportunity Service across all of England by 2029, which would provide personalized participation plans and dedicated advisers to coordinate employment, health, and career support.

Looking toward the future, the Alan Milburn report outlines a national ambition to slash the NEET rate from the current 13 percent to approximately 5 percent by 2036, a milestone that would position the UK among Europe's top performers in youth participation. To fund this ten-year strategy, which requires £5.8 billion annually by 2036-37, the initial stage involves a £0.5 billion injection in the next financial year, offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings and £2.4 billion in additional tax revenue from increased workforce participation. Alan Milburn maintains that tackling this inactivity crisis is the definitive litmus test for the Labour party's claim to be the true party of work.