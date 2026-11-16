Alan Milburn's new report reveals one million NEETs in Britain and proposes job guarantees. Key details on welfare reform and economic impacts.

One million young people aged sixteen to twenty-four in Britain are currently neither working nor in education or training. This demographic represents one in six youngsters who are effectively excluded from the labor market. Alan Milburn is publishing a long-awaited report today to address this escalating crisis. The data indicates that the government must act immediately to prevent further social and economic damage.

Alan Milburn Report Highlights NEET Statistics

Research published by Alan Milburn shows that Britain has the highest rate of youth unemployment in Europe, excluding Romania. The current rate is four times higher than that of the Netherlands. It is also twice as high as the unemployment rate in Ireland. Without urgent intervention, the figure is projected to reach 1.27 million soon. More than half of these young people have never held a job. Entry-level positions in sectors like retail and hospitality have halved in the last four years.

Also read Labour Welfare Reforms Cut Youth Benefits Amid Milburn Review

Andy Burnham Faces Welfare Reform Challenge

Andy Burnham must determine how seriously he will confront these major national problems. If the Labour Party rises to this challenge, it can curb the rising costs of the welfare state. Taxpayers currently foot the bill for hundreds of billions of pounds in benefits. However, if Left-wing Labour MPs block necessary reforms, they risk their political future. The term NEET was coined in 1999 when there were nearly 170,000 teenagers in the same situation. Tony Blair and Gordon Brown previously emphasized the link between jobs and education.

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Keir Starmer Welfare Policy and Apprenticeships

Businesses state that red tape and increased employment costs under Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have hindered hiring. The number of apprenticeships has collapsed since the pandemic, remaining below necessary levels. Some local councils are failing to spend millions allocated for the Apprenticeship Levy. In one instance, funds meant for youth training were used for senior directors. Young people missing school are four times more likely to face unemployment later in life.

Opportunity Guarantee and NI Cuts for Youth

Milburn proposes an opportunity guarantee promising a job, apprenticeship, or training. He calls for National Insurance cuts for under-25s to encourage employment. Young people refusing these opportunities will lose benefits. Schools must prepare youth for work through better training. Billions saved on sickness benefits could fund employment support. Starmer's authority weakened when MPs blocked modest welfare reforms last year. Labour MPs must support these plans to help working-class youth.