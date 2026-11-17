Former minister Alan Milburn's landmark report blames government policies on national insurance and minimum wages for the NEET crisis, proposing a young people's guarantee.

Alan Milburn, Labour's own adviser on poverty and social inclusion, has placed the blame squarely on current government policies for exacerbating the youth joblessness crisis across the United Kingdom. The former minister explicitly stated there is no doubt that recent fiscal decisions, including hikes in national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, have severely damaged business sentiment among employers.

Milburn Briefs Cabinet On NEET Report Findings

The stark comments were made as Alan Milburn briefed the Cabinet on his landmark report into NEETs, a designation for young people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment, or training. His comprehensive proposals for tackling the eye-watering levels of inactivity among this demographic are being released this morning to address a situation that has seen more than a million young people classified as NEETs.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Targets Youth Unemployment Crisis

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and other ministers arrived at Downing Street for the weekly gathering where the former MP presented his findings. The Government is set to endorse most of the recommendations contained in the document, although it is likely to reject the specific idea of cutting national insurance contributions for firms that employ young people. This decision adds to the political tension as legislation implementing any changes is not expected until the middle of next year.

Policy Shifts And Economic Barriers To Hiring

Alan Milburn is urging the Government to make the process of hiring a young person cheaper, simpler, and less risky for businesses. His recommendations include reversing part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's £25 billion reduction in employers' National Insurance contributions. He also suggests slowing the rate of increase in the youth minimum wage to reduce financial pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises.

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Furthermore, the report calls for pausing elements of Employment Rights Act legislation introduced by Angela Rayner to prevent administrative burdens from deterring new hires. Milburn will also propose a new law forcing ministers to consider the impacts of potential tax hikes and regulations on the prospects of young workers before they are implemented. He argued during a tour of broadcast studios that employers have directly informed him that current policies have made hiring harder.

Opposition Criticism And Political Fallout

Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, welcomed the focus on youth jobs but urged the Labour Government to stop doing what she described as stupid things that have contributed to the NEET crisis. She pointed out that Labour does not want to cut welfare and questioned whether the review would ever save the taxpayer money. Badenoch stated that the party has made hiring young people virtually impossible through the jobs tax, the equivalence on the youth minimum wage, and the Employment Rights Act.

She asked whether the party should just stop creating these barriers instead of talking about paying businesses to bring young people into employment. The review is central to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's claim that he can reduce the runaway benefits bill in a Labour way without resorting to crude cuts. However, Milburn warns that reforming welfare the Labour way will cost billions and will not deliver savings for at least ten years.

The Young People Guarantee And Future Costs

Milburn will propose spending billions of pounds on new job schemes and subsidies to tackle the crisis he describes as a moral crisis where a lost generation is a choice rather than a fact of life. He calls for a complete system reset with a national ambition to slash the proportion of young people not in education, employment, or training from 13 percent to 5 percent over the next decade. This goal could potentially get 600,000 young people into work.

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Under-25s will be offered a young people's guarantee entitling them to a training place or job, along with instant access to mental health support. They will be required to take up these opportunities and will lose access to sickness and disability benefits if they refuse, a proposal that has triggered a major backlash on the Labour Left. Independent experts have warned that funding these plans could cost at least £6 billion a year.

Scheduled Reforms And Implementation Timeline

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden is expected to welcome the proposals but will likely stop short of accepting them in full. The report recommends that schools rebalance their curriculum towards practical skills, with the number of young people undertaking an apprenticeship doubling in the next decade. Labour MPs are already threatening a highly damaging revolt against any effort to cut benefits, complicating the path forward.

Speculation at Westminster is fevered regarding a potential May election, as the government navigates these sensitive welfare reforms. Milburn argues that a lost generation is not a fact of life but a choice, and time is running out for a new settlement that makes getting young people into work the future for the next generation. The implementation schedule remains tied to legislative processes that will not conclude until the middle of next year.