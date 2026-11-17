Alan Milburn's review warns of a lost generation of NEETs and recommends sweeping welfare reforms and tax changes to boost youth employment. This report outlines concrete steps for the UK government to address the crisis affecting 16 to 24-year-olds.

Former Health Secretary Alan Milburn has issued a stark warning to the Labour Party and Mayor Andy Burnham, urging immediate action to reverse Britain's deepening youth inactivity crisis. His comprehensive new review highlights that approximately one million young people aged 16 to 24 are currently classified as NEET, meaning they are not in employment, education, or training. Milburn argues that without drastic intervention, this figure will continue to rise, potentially creating a lost generation of disconnected citizens.

The core of Milburn's proposal involves a fundamental restructuring of the welfare system for under-25s. The report recommends ending eligibility for main sickness and disability benefits, including Personal Independence Payment and the health element of Universal Credit. Instead, a new Youth Allowance would be introduced at the current base rate of £338.58 per month, supplemented by an Additional Cost Allowance to replace previous support structures.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Labour to Reverse Youth Job Policies

Milburn contends that this transition is designed to make part-time employment more financially attractive for young people. He suggests the state should help young people maintain their benefits if they take on limited hours, such as five, six, or ten hours a week. This approach aims to encourage a gradual re-entry into the labor market rather than penalizing those who are working limited hours while seeking permanent roles.

To stimulate hiring, the review recommends doubling the National Insurance threshold for under-25s from £5,000 to £10,000. This recommendation directly challenges recent decisions by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who lowered the threshold from £9,100 to £5,000. Milburn argues that the lower threshold has negatively impacted part-time starter jobs and that raising it back to £10,000 would alleviate pressure on employers.

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Additionally, the report proposes that the government should pay businesses up to £7,000 for every NEET individual they hire. This subsidy is intended to help small businesses absorb the costs associated with hiring young, inexperienced workers. Milburn cites evidence that wage costs for young employees have increased by 65 percent over five years, a jump he attributes largely to Labour's policy of equalizing the minimum wage for young people with the main national rate.

One of the most significant recommendations is the establishment of a legal entitlement to a route into education, training, or work for every young person. Under this framework, under-25s would be guaranteed job placements or training opportunities. However, the report also introduces a conditional element, stating that those who refuse to take up these offers could potentially lose their benefits.

These proposals align with existing initiatives from the Department for Work and Pensions, which have already announced the expansion of a taxpayer-funded scheme. Starting from the end of November, every eligible 18 to 24-year-old will be guaranteed a fully funded, six-month job matched to their skills after only twelve months on Universal Credit. This is a reduction from the current eighteen-month waiting period, and the scheme will provide up to twenty-five hours of paid work a week at the relevant minimum wage.

The report outlines a long-term strategy with a national ambition to reduce the NEET rate by more than half, from 13 percent to around 5 percent by 2036. This target aims to make the UK one of Europe's top performers on youth participation, a significant improvement from the lowest recorded rate of 9.7 percent since data collection began in 2001. To achieve this, Milburn calls for the creation of a Youth Opportunity Service across all of England by 2029.

The financial framework for this ten-year plan involves an initial request for £0.5 billion in the next financial year. By 2036-37, the total annual funding required is estimated at £5.8 billion. Milburn suggests that this cost will be offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings and an additional £2.4 billion in tax revenue generated by young people entering the workforce. This economic balance is central to the report's argument that the proposed reforms are fiscally responsible while addressing a critical social issue.

Milburn told Labour MPs that they are the party of work and not the party of welfare, describing the tackling of youth inactivity as a litmus test for his party. He stated that the review aims to create opportunities for under-25s using billions of taxpayers' money, which will be partly offset by squeezing benefits. He emphasized that while the prospect of a lost generation is real, the party can instead foster a work generation by making the right policy choices.

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The review comes at a time when MPs are gearing up to revolt against any benefits cuts, sensing political sensitivity around welfare reforms. Despite potential internal resistance, Milburn maintains that the status quo is unacceptable and that the government must act decisively to prevent the number of NEETs from soaring further. The report serves as a detailed blueprint for reversing the decline in youth labor market participation.

Industry experts have noted that the proposed employer subsidies could significantly impact small business hiring practices. By directly offsetting the costs of training and employing young workers, the government aims to remove the financial barriers that currently deter smaller employers from taking on inexperienced staff. This measure is seen as crucial for breaking the cycle of youth unemployment that has persisted for years.

The proposed Youth Opportunity Service would provide personalized support and named advisers to every young person across England. This service would aim to coordinate employment, careers, health, and practical support into a single, cohesive plan for each individual. The goal is to ensure that no young person falls through the cracks of the system and that everyone has a clear pathway to economic independence.

Critics of the current government's approach have pointed to the sharp increase in youth wage costs as a major deterrent to hiring. By proposing to reverse the equalization of the minimum wage and restore lower National Insurance thresholds, Milburn's report offers a direct counter-argument to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' recent fiscal decisions. The debate over the best way to support young workers is likely to intensify in the coming months.

The long-term vision of the report includes making the UK a leader in youth participation across Europe. By reducing the NEET rate to 5 percent, the country would surpass the performance of many of its continental neighbors. This ambitious target requires not only immediate policy changes but also sustained investment in education, training, and job creation over the next decade.