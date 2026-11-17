A landmark review by Alan Milburn urges the UK Government to invest billions to reduce the Neet rate from 13 percent to 6.8 percent, warning that failure to act will cost the economy more in the long run.

A landmark report authored by former Labour minister Alan Milburn demands that Prime Minister Andy Burnham secure a multi-billion pound investment to address the deepening crisis of youth unemployment across the United Kingdom. Published on Tuesday, the extensive review warns that without immediate and radical systemic reforms, as many as 1.27 million individuals under the age of twenty-five could be classified as Neet, meaning they are not in employment, education, or training, within the next five years.

Milburn Urges Immediate Financial Commitment

Alan Milburn insists that the current administration must put its money where its mouth is, stating there is no honest version of change where the country declares youth participation a national priority while refusing to pay for it. The review calls for a specific timetable for this cash allocation to be presented within one hundred days, alongside a necessary downpayment of £500 million scheduled for next year to kickstart these vital interventions.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Urges Labour to Reverse Youth Job Policies

The core objective of the proposed framework is to achieve what the authors term Neet Zero, aiming to significantly reduce the current Neet rate from its existing level of 13 percent, which currently affects 981,000 people aged sixteen to twenty-four across the UK. However, the report provides a candid assessment of the timeline for success, admitting that the programme will only begin to generate substantial savings in a decade's time.

The review projects that by 2036, the Neet rate could be lowered to 6.8 percent. It notes that annual funding of £5.8 billion is expected to eventually lead to a £6 billion reduction in welfare spending, underscoring the long-term fiscal argument for immediate expenditure. Alan Milburn argues that the alternative to investing early is not cost-free, citing lower employment, weaker economic growth, bigger benefit bills, poorer health outcomes, and lost human potential as the high price of inaction.

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Critique of Labour Policies and Employer Costs

The study identifies a major driver of the crisis as the shrinking availability of entry-level roles, describing the first rung on the career ladder as increasingly difficult for young people to reach. Youth employment rates fell by 4.3 percentage points, equivalent to 330,000 people, between December 2022 and the end of last year. Furthermore, entry-level vacancies have plummeted by 49 percent over the past decade, leaving young people without CV experience or family connections finding it exceptionally hard to secure job offers.

Alan Milburn's report is particularly scathing regarding the cumulative impact of recent Labour policies, including increases to the minimum wage, National Insurance hikes for employers, and new protections established under the Employment Rights Act. The review states that the cost and complexity of hiring young workers have increased sharply, questioning whether current tax, regulation, and laws are helping or hindering employers in creating opportunities for the younger workforce.

The financial burden on businesses has intensified significantly, with wage costs for young people aged eighteen to twenty soaring by 65 percent over the past five years. The National Insurance rate increase and a lowered threshold have added an estimated £800 to the cost of employing a full-time worker in this age bracket. Alan Milburn asserts that there is nothing progressive about policies that effectively price young people out of the workforce.

Proposed Solutions and Future Outlook

To address these financial barriers, the report rejects a complete reversal of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' recent fiscal changes. Instead, it proposes a five-year glide path designed to lower National Insurance costs for workers aged twenty-one to twenty-four. The review suggests that when fiscal conditions allow, the threshold at which retail and hospitality employers pay National Insurance for this demographic should double from the current £5,000 to £10,000.

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This adjustment aims to save the traditional Saturday job, allowing a young shop worker to complete fifteen hours of work per week without their employer incurring National Insurance payments. The report also urges caution regarding the Labour manifesto pledge to equalize the minimum wage for eighteen to twenty-year-olds with the National Living Wage, advising the Low Pay Commission to judge the pace of convergence against the critical goal of protecting youth employment.

Additionally, the review warns of the potential unintended consequences of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's crackdown on zero-hours contracts, urging ministers to consider the impact on youth employment before finalizing rules. The study concludes by recommending that the Government itself should almost double the number of young people employed as civil servants to help mitigate an imminent retirement bulge among health, education, and social care staff.

The report highlights that Britain's nearly one million Neet young people are the result of failures by both the state and the market. A survey conducted for the review reveals that one in three Neet individuals has never been in paid work, and 48 percent suffer from a long-term health condition, compounding the challenges they face as artificial intelligence continues to upend the world of work.