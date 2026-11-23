Alan Milburn's review identifies nearly one million NEETs in the UK. Explore the link between inactivity, mental health, and the necessity of routine for young people.

Alan Milburn, the former health secretary, published a critical review into Neets last week, addressing a crisis where nearly a million young people in the UK are not in education, employment, or training. This figure represents approximately one in eight individuals aged 16 to 24, a rate surpassed across Europe only by Romania. The review proposes specific interventions, including assigning a named adviser to every young person and providing fast-track access to mental health support to address this widening societal gap.

The Daily Structure of Inactivity and Decline

The transition from leaving school or dropping out of university into a period of inactivity often begins with a sense of relief. For many young people, the initial weeks of not working feel like a well-earned break after the pressure of exams or the disappointment of a sluggish jobs market. However, without a designated place to be, their days rapidly lose their structure and shape.

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This lack of routine leads to significant behavioral shifts. Young people tend to go to bed later and wake up later, gradually losing touch with friends who have continued their education or careers. The hours of the day are increasingly filled with phones or gaming consoles, replacing human interaction with digital isolation. This shift is not merely a lifestyle choice but a catalyst for deeper psychological issues.

Boredom in this context evolves into isolation, which then fuels low mood and anxiety. Many young people become convinced they have nothing to offer anyone, a sentiment that is often exacerbated by coping mechanisms. Some begin smoking cannabis to fill the time or to numb their anxiety, a choice that inadvertently worsens their condition. Regular, heavy use of this drug is linked to apathy, and brain imaging studies have found that long-term users produce less dopamine, the chemical responsible for driving motivation.

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The Biological and Economic Cycle of Disengagement

The evidence is clear that work provides profound benefits beyond just income. Employment offers purpose, structure, routine, and meaning, along with self-worth, friendships, and the independence of earning one's own money. A 2006 review for the Government concluded that being out of work is linked to poorer health and even shorter lives. Having to get up and face the day is often the best medicine there is, and it actually pays.

However, the relationship between health and employment is bidirectional. Alan Milburn's review found that more than four in ten young people in this position now report a health condition that limits the work they can do. Anxiety and depression can push young people out of education and work in the first place, creating a cycle that is notoriously difficult to break. Waiting until someone feels better rarely works because people usually feel better because they have started doing something, not the other way around.

It would be dishonest to pretend that entering the workforce is easy for these individuals. More than a third of employers say they have cut entry-level jobs. Furthermore, employers' national insurance contributions and the minimum wage for younger workers have both risen. Some junior roles are now being done by AI, removing traditional stepping stones for those trying to gain experience.

Practical Steps for Parents and Families

Politicians will no doubt argue for months about benefits, costs, and budgets, but families are dealing with immediate, personal crises. They are thinking about the son who has not emerged from his bedroom before lunchtime in weeks or the daughter who dropped out of college and now drifts from one day to the next. They are wondering what on earth they can do to help their child navigate this difficult period.

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While parents cannot conjure up a job, they can stop the days at home from turning into a black hole of inactivity. Sending off application after application for jobs and hearing nothing back is demoralizing and demeaning, which is why many give up. This is where parental intervention is most crucial. Gently but firmly, insist on a routine that includes a set time to get up and proper meals at the table.

Encouraging young people to get dressed and out of the house every day, even if it is just for a walk, can help rebuild their connection to the outside world. Assigning jobs around the house that someone is relying on them to do provides a sense of responsibility and contribution. By maintaining these structures, families can help prevent the slide into severe isolation and provide a foundation for eventual re-engagement with work or education.