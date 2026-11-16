Alan Milburn NEET Report Proposes Job Subsidies and Benefit Reforms

Alan Milburn's report on reducing NEET rates suggests employer subsidies, NI cuts for hiring under-25s, and new youth allowances, prompting debate on cost and welfare changes.

Former Cabinet minister Alan Milburn is set to publish a comprehensive review proposing significant financial incentives and structural changes to help young people enter the workforce. The report outlines plans for substantial employer subsidies and national insurance adjustments aimed at reducing the number of young people not in education, employment, or training. These measures come amidst warnings from Labour MPs that existing benefits should not be cut to fund the initiative.

Core Subsidy Mechanisms and Financial Incentives

Alan Milburn's report recommends doubling the national insurance threshold for businesses from £5,000 to £10,000 for employees aged 21 to 24. This change is proposed to roll out over five years, beginning in the retail and hospitality sectors. Employers hiring individuals who have been unemployed for six months would receive a £3,000 youth jobs grant. An additional £2,000 is available for hiring care leavers, young parents, or disabled young people. Small businesses employing fewer than 50 staff would qualify for a further £2,000 top-up. The annual number of such grants could increase from 20,000 to 60,000.

Also read UK Welfare Reset: Pat McFadden and Alan Milburn Outline 10-Year Plan to Tackle Youth Inactivity

Stakeholder Positions on Welfare and Investment

Andy Burnham has stated that funding these reforms requires spending differently rather than increasing total expenditure. He emphasized that benefits must serve as a safety net rather than a starting point. Burnham argued that investing in young people is a priority, rejecting the notion of cutting their support. Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated a shift toward investing in success through childhood interventions. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell criticized any short-term impoverishment of youth as performative cruelty.

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Impact on Public Finances and Future Steps

Alan Milburn noted that savings from these proposals will not appear for approximately a decade. The report argues against immediate, blanket cuts to employer national insurance due to the high cost of public money. The number of NEETs is expected to take a decade and billions of pounds to resolve. Milburn suggested a legal guarantee of work, training, or employment support for under-25s. Those refusing these opportunities might lose benefits. A new youth allowance at the standard universal credit rate is planned to replace some health-related benefits.