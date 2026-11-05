Alan Jones Dies Aged 80: Aussie F1 Champion Who Led Williams To Title

Former Formula One world champion Alan Jones has died at age 80 following a short illness. He won 12 races and brought F1 popularity to Australia.

Australian Formula One world champion Alan Jones has died aged 80, just three days after celebrating his birthday. The Melbourne-born racing great died following a short illness, with reports indicating he had been diagnosed with cancer only weeks earlier. His passing brings an end to a remarkable motorsport life that took him from working at his father's Holden dealership to beating the world's best on grand prix circuits.

For generations of Australian viewers, Jones was a familiar face on television. He helped bring the sport into their living rooms alongside Darrell Eastlake on Nine. His straight-talking commentary became a staple of Australian sports broadcasting for decades, leaving a legacy that extended far beyond his time in the cockpit.

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Jones Led Williams To First Drivers Championship

Alan Jones won a total of 12 Formula One races in his career and remains one of only two Australians to have claimed the drivers' world title. He shares this elite distinction alongside Sir Jack Brabham, who won the championship in 1966. Jones secured the title in 1980, delivering Williams its first drivers' crown and restoring Australia to the top of the sport for the first time since Brabham's victory.

The championship win was a defining moment for the team and the driver. Jones clinched the title in Canada with a race to spare. He finished the season 13 points clear of Brazilian rival Nelson Piquet. This achievement marked a significant milestone in the history of Williams Racing, establishing the team as a formidable force in future years.

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Racing Career From Hesketh To Shadow Victory

Born on November 2, 1946, Jones grew up with racing in his blood. His father Stan won the 1959 Australian Grand Prix, providing a formidable example for the younger Jones. He began competing in Minis and Coopers, but his path to the top was not straightforward. An initial trip to Europe in 1967 ended with him unable to afford the drive he needed.

He returned to Britain in 1970 and worked to finance his ambitions by buying and selling used cars with fellow Australian Brian McGuire. A testing crash at Brands Hatch left him with a broken leg and a wrecked car, delivering another setback before his Formula One career even began. His fortunes improved in Formula Three, where he finished runner-up in the 1973 British championship.

Two years later, he finally reached Formula One, making his debut in a privately entered Hesketh at the Spanish Grand Prix. It was a devastating introduction to the sport's biggest stage. The race at Barcelona's Montjuïc circuit was stopped after a crash killed five spectators. He subsequently drove for Graham Hill's team before securing a full-time seat with Surtees in 1976.

Breakthrough With Shadow And Championship Contention

His breakthrough came in 1977 with Shadow, which signed him after the death of driver Tom Pryce at the South African Grand Prix. Jones seized his chance with victory in Austria. This win established him as a grand prix winner and attracted attention from Ferrari. The Italian team ultimately chose Gilles Villeneuve, with Jones to join Frank Williams for the 1978 season.

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The move to Williams proved to be the defining moment of his career. Four victories in 1979 established Jones as a championship contender. The following year, he won in Argentina, France, Britain, Canada, and the United States. These results were crucial in securing the 1980 world title and proving his consistency at the highest level of motorsport.

Broadcasting Legacy And Personal Life Details

Jones initially retired after the 1981 season, signing off with victory in Las Vegas. However, he could not stay away completely. He made brief returns with Arrows in 1983 and Haas in 1985 and 1986. His final Formula One appearance came at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. Even then, his racing career continued across other categories, including winning the 1993 Bathurst 12 Hour alongside Garry Waldon.

Away from the cockpit, he built a second career in broadcasting. Jones joined Nine's Formula One coverage in 1987. His partnership with Darrell Eastlake became a fixture of the network's coverage until 2002. He later joined Ten's Formula One team in 2013, continuing to share his expert insights with new audiences.

He was awarded an MBE for services to motor racing in 1980. Jones was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1989. He is survived by his wife Amanda Butler-Davis and his family. His death marks the loss of a sporting icon who played a pivotal role in the global popularity of Formula One in Australia.