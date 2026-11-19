NBC renews The Traitors: New Blood for a second season with host Alan Cumming returning. The show premieres in 2027 after the season one finale.

NBC has officially renewed the hit reality competition series The Traitors: New Blood for a second season. The network announced the renewal just before the arrival of the first season finale, confirming that host Alan Cumming will return to guide the new installment. This strategic decision comes as the show builds significant momentum and viewership ahead of its conclusion.

Cumming Returns Following Emmy Victory

Alan Cumming will resume his duties as host for the upcoming second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027. The announcement follows his recent achievement of winning his third consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. In addition to hosting, Cumming will continue to serve as an executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, and Tim Harcourt.

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Season One Finale Details And Prize Fund

The two-episode finale of The Traitors: New Blood Season 1 is set to air on Thursday, November 19, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Following the broadcast, episodes will become available for streaming on Peacock the next day. As the finale approaches, the remaining contestants have accumulated $186,300 in the prize fund, which can reach a maximum of $250,000. Shane Beatty and Katie Fites are the only remaining Traitors in the game.

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Game Mechanics And All-Civilian Format

New Blood represents the all-civilian edition of The Traitors franchise, drawing format similarities to The Traitors UK and the US celebrity version. Contestants are divided into two factions, the Faithfuls and the Traitors, who complete missions to raise money for the prize pot. The Traitors secretly eliminate Faithfuls each night, and the remaining Faithfuls must banish the Traitors before the game ends to share the prize fund. If a single Traitor survives until the end, they claim the entire amount.