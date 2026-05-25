Alan Cumming Joins Toy Story 5 as Bullseye, Speaking for the First Time After 27 Years

Actor Alan Cumming will voice Bullseye, one of the most beloved characters in the ‘Toy Story’ franchise, in the upcoming sequel for the first time.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. One of the longest-running characters in the Toy Story franchise will finally speak in the upcoming sequel, Toy Story 5.

LADbible reports that Alan Cumming has been cast as the voice of Bullseye, Jessie's horse who first appeared 27 years ago in Toy Story 2. Bullseye has never spoken a single word on screen, but Toy Story 5 will change that. Cumming told LADbible that he and the producers experimented with different voices until they 'settled on the one we're using.

' For now, the actor is staying mum on the reason behind Bullseye now having a voice. 'Once you see him, will make you understand why we had quite a broad church to choose from,' he explained, before adding that his voice appearance in Toy Story 5 is merely a cameo, but it's still 'quite exciting' to join the franchise.

After he signed on as a new cast member, Cumming went into the recording studio only one time to record his lines. He had nothing but positive things to say about a role like this that's conducted in a booth because 'it makes you really focus on the nuance and timbre of your voice and your accent, and even your breathing.

' One major benefit of voice work is that 'you don't have to get all made up and into a costume. ' Cumming also expects to reap the rewards with younger audiences, adding, 'It's going to give me great kudos with my friends' kids to be in this one. ' More to come..





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toy Story Alan Cumming Bullseye Voice Work Jessie's Horse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A 9-story building being constructed in the Philippines collapses, trapping dozens of workersPolice say a nine-story building that was being constructed in a city north of the Philippine capital has collapsed with 22 workers managing to get out while an unknown number remain missing.

Read more »

Erling Haaland Wins Third Golden Boot To Match Harry Kane, Alan ShearerManchester City striker Erling Haaland secured his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons on Sunday.

Read more »

Alan Brazil on the mend after 'life-saving surgery'Alan Brazil has spoken out about his health struggles, revealing that he nearly lost his life due to ongoing health issues. The 66-year-old broadcaster has been off-air from presenting his regular Breakfast Show on talkSPORT, but he is hoping to return to the radio in a matter of weeks.

Read more »

Motor City - An Action Crime Thriller Starring Alan RitchsonMotor City is an upcoming action crime thriller starring Alan Ritchson as John Miller. Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the film is set in 1970s Detroit and follows Miller, a working-class romantic who is framed by a ruthless gangster after falling for his girlfriend. After years in prison, he returns home with only one mission: very painful and prolonged revenge.

Read more »