TV presenter Alan Carr announces Ayton Castle wedding venue. The 17-bedroom Scottish property, bought for £3.3m, will host intimate ceremonies starting in 2027.

Alan Carr has officially announced that Ayton Castle, the historic property he purchased for £3.3million last year, will open its doors to the public as a wedding venue. The television star confirmed that the 17-bedroom estate in the Scottish Borders will begin hosting intimate ceremonies next year, marking a new chapter for the listed building.

Speaking from the grounds of the castle, the 50-year-old presenter addressed his audience directly with a specific call to action for couples planning their future nuptials. He stated that the property is ready to welcome bookings for 2027 and invited interested parties to contact events@alanatayton.com for further details regarding the exclusive venue.

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The Financial Reality of Castle Ownership

Despite the glamour associated with owning a historic estate, Carr has been transparent about the significant financial burdens that come with maintaining such a large property. He revealed during an appearance on the Happy Place podcast that the listed property loses money every year, explicitly stating that the purchase is a passion project rather than a money-making venture.

The daily reality of living in Ayton Castle involves constant maintenance challenges. Carr joked about the relentless upkeep required, noting that there is always something wrong with the building. He shared that his mother often questions his decision, telling him he is an idiot for taking on such a demanding responsibility, yet he remains committed to the property.

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From Traitors Set to Permanent Residence

The catalyst for Carr's acquisition was his time filming Celebrity Traitors at Ardross Castle. The experience of staying in a historic estate cemented his desire to own a similar property. He described himself as someone who loves property porn, leading him to scour Rightmove for castles with features like advanced drawbridges until he found Ayton Castle.

Carr purchased the property in February, situated between Edinburgh and Newcastle, after feeling a unique connection to it. He admitted that the castle has a hold on him that does not always make logical sense, but he loves the community feel of the area and the proximity to dog-friendly beaches. This decision marks a significant shift from his upbringing on a suburban estate in Northampton.

Correcting Misconceptions About Hotel Plans

Upon announcing the purchase, Carr was initially shocked by media reports that speculated he would transform Ayton Castle into a hotel complete with a leisure centre and spa. He clarified that the estate is his permanent home, not a commercial hospitality venture. This distinction was important to him, as he wanted to avoid the perception that he was treating the home as a gimmick.

Despite the initial confusion, the announcement has generated considerable interest. Carr noted that he has been inundated with CVs from people applying for jobs at the castle, illustrating the public fascination with his new lifestyle. He emphasized that he is simply living there and enjoying the unique environment away from the public eye.

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Disney+ Series and Future Ventures

The buying and running of Ayton Castle is currently being filmed for a new series on Disney+. Carr believes that when the show is released next year, audiences will better understand the reality of his situation and the work involved in maintaining such a historic home. He expects viewers to appreciate the genuine effort he is putting into preserving the estate.

There is also speculation that a future second series could focus on his new venture as the owner of a wedding venue. This potential addition to his media portfolio would document the transition of the private home into a space for intimate celebrations, offering viewers another layer of insight into his life at Ayton Castle.

For now, Carr remains focused on the immediate tasks of preparing the castle for weddings and continuing the restoration work required to keep the 17-bedroom pile in good condition. He acknowledges that the property is not easy to maintain but finds joy in the challenge and the beauty of his new surroundings in the Scottish Borders.