TV star Alan Carr announces Ayton Castle in the Scottish Borders is available for intimate weddings in 2027, revealing the historic property currently operates at a financial loss.

Alan Carr has officially announced that Ayton Castle, the historic Scottish estate he purchased for £3.3 million, is now accepting inquiries for wedding bookings. The 50-year-old television personality revealed that the 17-bedroom listed property will open its doors to couples seeking an intimate celebration next year. This announcement marks a significant new chapter in the ownership of the sprawling Berwickshire estate, which is located between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Carr confirmed that the venue will accommodate small weddings of approximately 60 guests, emphasizing the exclusivity and charm of the historic site. Interested couples are invited to contact the events team directly at events@alanatayton.com to express their interest. The TV star described the castle as his beautiful home and expressed enthusiasm for sharing the unique space with future brides and grooms as they plan their special day for 2027.

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Financial Realities of Castle Ownership

Despite the romantic appeal of owning a historic fortress, Carr has been transparent about the substantial financial challenges associated with maintaining such a large property. Speaking on the Happy Place podcast, he admitted that Ayton Castle loses money every year and is not intended to be a money-making venture. This disclosure clarifies that the purchase was driven by passion rather than profit, contrasting sharply with the luxury lifestyle often projected by celebrity homeowners.

Carr described the acquisition as a passion project that requires constant attention and financial input to keep the estate in good condition. He mentioned that there is always something wrong with the historic structure, leading to frequent repairs and maintenance issues. This reality was so apparent to his family that his mother questioned his decision, asking him what he was doing and suggesting he was an idiot for taking on such a burdensome responsibility.

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The financial strain is a common issue for owners of listed buildings, which often face strict preservation rules and high upkeep costs. Carr acknowledged that the castle is not a straightforward investment but rather a significant personal commitment. He has been open about the difficulties of managing the estate, noting that the challenges are ongoing and require a dedicated approach to restoration and management.

From Television Set to Permanent Residence

Carr revealed that his desire to own a castle was solidified during his appearance on the BBC hit show The Celebrity Traitors. The show was filmed at Ardross Castle, and the experience of living there cemented his love for the property type. He admitted that he had been browsing Rightmove and other property websites for castles before even appearing on the show, but the TV experience ultimately sealed the deal for Ayton Castle.

Upon returning from filming, Carr noted that the castle had a unique hold over him that defied logical explanation. He described the purchase as impulsive yet inevitable, driven by a deep emotional connection to the historic architecture and the Scottish Borders location. This serendipitous turn of events has now led to a new reality where he resides permanently in the 17-bedroom estate, far removed from his previous suburban life in Northampton.

The transition from viewing castles on paper to living in one has been a surreal experience for the TV star. He mentioned that he still has to pinch himself while living at Ayton Castle, a sentiment shared by many who achieve long-held dreams. The property, situated in a area known for its dog-friendly beaches and welcoming community, has quickly become his preferred place of residence.

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Media Projects and Community Integration

The journey of owning and restoring Ayton Castle is being documented for a new Disney Plus series. Carr expressed confidence that audiences will eventually understand his motivations once the series is released next year. He anticipates that viewers might initially perceive his situation as excessive luxury, but the documentary-style content aims to reveal the hard work and genuine effort behind the restoration.

Carr believes that the upcoming series will help people connect with his experience and see the broader benefits of the project. He hopes that viewers will recognize that the castle serves a wonderful purpose and has a wonderful feel within the local community. The series is expected to showcase the reality of castle life, dispelling myths about lazy luxury and highlighting the dedication required to maintain such a heritage site.

Additionally, Carr addressed rumors that he planned to convert the estate into a commercial hotel with a leisure centre and spa. He clarified that his intention is always to live there as a permanent residence, although the castle will also serve as a wedding venue. This dual approach allows him to use the property for both personal enjoyment and community events, fostering a sense of connection with the local area.

The announcement of wedding availability comes after Carr received numerous job applications from people hoping to work at the castle. While some speculated a hotel conversion, the focus remains on private residence and intimate events. Carr enjoys the local atmosphere and the proximity to the Scottish Borders, citing the lovely people and scenic beauty as key reasons for his satisfaction with the move. The castle now stands as both a home and a venue, blending private life with public engagement.