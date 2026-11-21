Comedian Alan Carr explains his plans for Ayton Castle in a new Disney+ series, aiming to show the hard work behind his £3.3 million purchase after winning The Traitors.

Comedian Alan Carr has addressed concerns that his new life as a castle owner might seem unrelatable to the public, insisting that his upcoming television series will reveal the extensive effort behind his acquisition of Ayton Castle. Carr, who purchased the historic Berwickshire property for £3.3 million in February, anticipates that audiences will understand his motivations once the Disney+ series is released next year. The project aims to dispel the notion that he is simply enjoying a luxurious lifestyle without purpose.

Castle Renovation Project Details

Carr is currently undertaking a significant transformation of the 17-bedroom estate, which he says will challenge any perception that he is merely lounging about. The comedian acknowledged that on paper, owning a castle can sound like the behavior of someone completely out of touch with everyday reality. However, the documentary series is designed to show the community-focused nature of the project and the genuine care involved in restoring the property. He described the atmosphere in Berwickshire as wonderful and emphasized that the endeavor has a positive impact on the local area.

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Traitors Win Spawns Castle Interest

The desire to own a castle was cemented for Carr after he spent time at Ardross Castle, where the popular television show The Traitors is filmed. Before his victory on the show, Carr had already been searching property websites for castles, but his experience at Ardross solidified his ambition. Following his win, streaming giants reached out to him quickly, leading to the new series. Carr noted that he had not previously worked with major streaming platforms, making this collaboration a significant career milestone.

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Audience Perception Management

When interviewed, Carr admitted that he understood why the idea of living in a castle might make it difficult for audiences to relate to him. He used humor to describe how he might appear to outsiders, suggesting that he looks like a character lounging on a chaise longue and ringing a bell. Despite this potential disconnect, he believes that viewers will see the hard work and good intentions behind the renovation. He expects the public to recognize that the project is for the betterment of the property and the surrounding community rather than just personal indulgence.

Future Release and Expectations

The Disney+ series is scheduled to air next year, marking the first time Carr has worked with a world streaming giant. He expressed confidence that the final product will change public opinion, stating that people will likely say they understand what he is doing once they see the footage. Carr found it difficult to explain rationally why the castle has such a hold on him, as the attachment does not always make logical sense. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic that the show will convey the true spirit of his new life in Berwickshire.