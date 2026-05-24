Alan Brazil on the mend after 'life-saving surgery'

Alan Brazil has spoken out about his health struggles, revealing that he nearly lost his life due to ongoing health issues. The 66-year-old broadcaster has been off-air from presenting his regular Breakfast Show on talkSPORT, but he is hoping to return to the radio in a matter of weeks.

Alan Brazil has spoken out about his health struggles , revealing that he nearly lost his life due to ongoing health issues. The 66-year-old broadcaster has been off-air from presenting his regular Breakfast Show on talkSPORT, but he is hoping to return to the radio in a matter of weeks.

Brazil has credited the NHS with saving his life after undergoing 'life-saving surgery' at a Cambridge hospital. He has been off-air from presenting his regular Breakfast Show due to ongoing health issues, which were unclear until earlier this month. Brazil had previously had a spell off air in January due to illness too. On Sunday, a noticeably slim Brazil spoke out on how he nearly lost his life, but for the help of NHS doctors.

He had previously had a spell off air in January due to illness too. Brazil has presented the Breakfast show since the radio station launched in 2000, cutting back his hours in 2020. The former footballer started his career at Ipswich Town in 1976 and later had spells at Tottenham and Man United in the 1980s.

He won 13 caps for Scotland, representing them at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, but struggled with back issues towards the end of his career. Brazil's update comes almost two months after he was forced to miss presenting for talkSPORT during the final two days at Cheltenham Festival. At the time, he was reported as being unwell. Brazil's health issues have been ongoing, with him having a spell off air in January due to illness too.

He had previously had a heart operation five years ago and said before his return: 'I had a little problem, whether it was Covid related or, I don't know, fast living catching up with me, but I ended up in a couple of hospitals. I had a little sort out in the old ticker but I'm pleased to say I'm on the mend.

' Brazil's return to radio is expected to be a welcome one for fans, who have been sending him messages of support. The NHS has been praised for its role in saving Brazil's life, with the broadcaster crediting the hospital staff in Cambridge with his recovery. Brazil's health struggles have been well-documented, with him having a spell off air in January due to illness too.

He had previously had a heart operation five years ago and said before his return: 'I had a little problem, whether it was Covid related or, I don't know, fast living catching up with me, but I ended up in a couple of hospitals. I had a little sort out in the old ticker but I'm pleased to say I'm on the mend.

' Brazil's update comes almost two months after he was forced to miss presenting for talkSPORT during the final two days at Cheltenham Festival. At the time, he was reported as being unwell. Brazil's health issues have been ongoing, with him having a spell off air in January due to illness too.

He had previously had a heart operation five years ago and said before his return: 'I had a little problem, whether it was Covid related or, I don't know, fast living catching up with me, but I ended up in a couple of hospitals. I had a little sort out in the old ticker but I'm pleased to say I'm on the mend.

' Brazil's return to radio is expected to be a welcome one for fans, who have been sending him messages of support. The NHS has been praised for its role in saving Brazil's life, with the broadcaster crediting the hospital staff in Cambridge with his recovery





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