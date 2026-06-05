Alan and Susie told us about the farmers market at Shavano Park

It's a Flavor Friday and today Alan and Susie are doing something a little different, they are taking us to a weekend market in Shavano Park where it's flavor a

As soon as the game ends, switch over to News 4 for all-out coverage. We're talking to the players and covering fan reaction. It's a Flavor Friday and today Alan and Susie are doing something a little different, they are taking us to a weekend market in Shavano Park where it's flavor and food times ten!

They are only open on Sundays, but they're a great place to pick up produce, meat, and other farm made goods, but you can't miss the food. They have a large variety of food that is sure to please anyone's tastebuds. From pickled goods, bakery sweets, and more! It's the perfect weekend outing to come out and enjoy the farmer's market and enjoy some delicious food.

Scattered storms continue through Saturday before drier Sunday Flood Advisory until 7:45 a.m. for most of Bexar County as thunderstorms dump heavy rain. Up to 1 inch already, another inch possible. Watch for water-covered roads and hazardous morning commute in San Antonio area. One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half.

An infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry. A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the c





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Alan Jackson considering $2 billion music catalog saleAlan Jackson, a renowned American singer-songwriter, is reportedly talking to potential investors about the potential sale of his entire music catalog, valued between $1 billion and over $2 billion, in a deal that could rank among the largest for an individual artist. Even though Reuters has not been able to verify the report so far, Alan Jackson himself has not responded to Reuters' request for comment. Furthermore, the potential transaction includes both his songwriting and recorded music rights. This would make the deal one of the biggest in the music industry, topping Sony's purchase of Queen's catalog for $500 million in 2024. Alan Jackson, known for his hits 'The Dance,' 'Friends in Low Places,' and 'The River,' has sold over 200 million albums in the U.S. and has received various honors, including the Kennedy Center Honor and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, on his official website. Meanwhile, Nikka Abdalla and Jake Short have reportedly split and ended their engagement. Additionally, Daphne Joy has asserted herself regarding the alleged leaked sex tape. See the related stories in the linked articles below. Explore other trending news in our archive. Happy reading!

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Sunset supervisor Alan Wong handily beating opponents to retain seatNatalie Gee hasn’t conceded, despite 50 percent delta. In November, Sunset voters will weigh in again whether to keep Wong in his seat.

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Dozens gather in Horner Park to protest federal immigration arrest in Albany ParkAbout 100 people gathered at Horner Park Wednesday evening to protest a federal immigration arrest that happened Tuesday near Lawrence and Kedzie.

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Seattle Pride festivities to kick off with 'Seattle Pride in the Park' at Volunteer Park'Seattle Pride' is officially underway!And one of the biggest Pride events over the next few weeks will happen on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with the 'Seattle Prid

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