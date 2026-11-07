Alamodome Hosts Bands of America Super Regional Nov 6-7

Bands of America Super Regional takes over the Alamodome on November 6 and 7. Review parking, road closures, and ticket details for San Antonio marching band fans.

San Antonio officials have confirmed that the Alamodome will host the Bands of America Super Regional competition on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7. This major event will bring together top-tier marching bands from across the United States to showcase their talents within the venue. City authorities anticipate a significant influx of spectators and performers, which will necessitate careful logistical planning for local traffic and parking.

Event Schedule and Entry Protocols

The Bands of America Super Regional competition is scheduled to run for two consecutive days, starting on Friday, November 6, and concluding on Saturday, November 7. Doors at the Alamodome will open thirty minutes prior to the start of each day's performances to allow attendees ample time to enter. Spectators are strongly advised to download their digital tickets in advance to expedite the entry process and reduce wait times at the gate.

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Security protocols will be strictly enforced throughout the event. The Alamodome's clear bag policy remains in effect, meaning all attendees must comply with these restrictions before passing through security screening. Additionally, umbrellas are permitted during inclement weather conditions. Organizers recommend that all visitors familiarize themselves with these policies and their Alamodome entry requirements before arriving at the venue to ensure a smooth experience.

Parking Logistics and Lot Operations

Public parking is available in Alamodome Lot B for a flat rate of $35 per vehicle, with payments accepted by card only. Parking spaces are limited, and in-and-out privileges are not permitted during the event days. For those utilizing rideshare services, taxis, or other passenger drop-offs and pickups, the designated location is Lot D at 500 Tower of Americas Way, which provides a direct walkway to the security entrance.

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Accessible parking is available in limited quantities in Lot A, which also serves as the designated accessible drop-off entrance. Lot B opens at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, and at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 7. Lot A opens earlier, at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to review all parking locations and directions prior to purchasing any off-site reservations, as limited accessible parking is available exclusively in Lot A.

Official Warnings and Box Office Hours

The Alamodome has issued a specific warning regarding third-party parking sales, stating that the venue does not authorize advance sales of parking passes for its on-site lots. Passes advertised through unauthorized third-party websites for these lots are not established or controlled by the Alamodome, and attendees are urged to use caution when purchasing parking online to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

Box offices located at the northeast and southwest entrances will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6. On Saturday, November 7, box office hours will begin earlier, operating from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. To ensure a safe and efficient visit, the City of San Antonio urges all attendees to check the official SA.gov/GoDowntown website for the latest event details, road closures, and updated parking information before heading downtown.