Alamo Mansion Tops $8.3 Million in Weekly Contra Costa Real Estate Roundup

A luxury home in Alamo sold for $8.3 million, leading the week's top residential sales in Contra Costa County, with an average price of $1 million across 210 transactions.

A single-family home in Alamo that sold for $8.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Contra Costa County for the week of May 4.

The property, located on Erselia Trail, is a sprawling 6,927-square-foot residence built in 2006 with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It sold for $1,198 per square foot, reflecting the high demand for luxury homes in the area. This sale was finalized on April 30, according to public records. During the same week, a total of 210 residential real estate transactions were recorded across Contra Costa County, with an average price of $1 million, or $543 per square foot.

The list includes sales that closed from April 24 to April 30, showcasing a diverse range of properties from modest condos to multimillion-dollar estates. Alamo, in particular, dominated the top sales, with several homes fetching prices above $2.8 million. Other notable sales include a 3,601-square-foot home on Lunada Lane in Alamo, built in 1900 and featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms, which sold for $3.9 million. In Danville, a 4,619-square-foot residence on Kingswood Drive changed hands for $3.565 million.

Meanwhile, in Lafayette, a mid-century home on Via Los Colorados sold for $3.45 million. The highest price per square foot was achieved by a 2,240-square-foot home in Danville at $1,417 per square foot, indicating strong value for smaller luxury homes. A 3,040-square-foot home on Alvern Court in Alamo sold for $2.9 million, while a 5,896-square-foot residence on Tracy Lane in Alamo sold for $3.004 million. Another Alamo property on Ramona Way, with 2,593 square feet, went for $2.828 million.

In Walnut Creek, a 2,216-square-foot condo on Shadowhawk Way sold for $3.118 million, or $1,407 per square foot. The data reveals that the luxury segment in Contra Costa County remains robust, particularly in established neighborhoods with top-rated schools and scenic views. Buyers are willing to pay a premium for well-maintained properties with ample square footage and modern amenities.

The median sale price for single-family homes in Alamo has seen a steady increase over the past year, driven by limited inventory and high demand from professionals relocating from the Bay Area. Real estate experts suggest that the market is showing signs of stabilization after a period of rapid price growth. While interest rates have risen slightly, they remain historically low, encouraging buyers to lock in favorable terms.

However, the competition for turnkey homes remains fierce, with multiple offers common for well-priced listings. The week's top sale, the Erselia Trail property, exemplifies the appetite for expansive estates that offer privacy and luxury. In summary, the Contra Costa County real estate market continues to thrive, with Alamo leading the charge in high-value transactions. The diversity of properties sold, from urban condos to suburban mansions, highlights the region's appeal to a wide range of buyers.

As the market evolves, potential sellers and buyers should stay informed about local trends to make strategic decisions. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, which analyzes home sales or other data and creates articles based on a template. The real estate data comes from public records registered and digitized by local county offices





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