Alamo Biscuit opens at UTSA main campus, brings third location to Brooks City Base in 2027

San Antonio’s Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia is expanding, with a new presence at the University of Texas at San Antonio and a third restaurant opening at Brooks City Base in 2027, according to a news release.

San Antonio’s Alamo Biscuit Co. & Panaderia is expanding, with a new presence at the University of Texas at San Antonio and a third restaurant opening at Brooks City Base in 2027, according to a news release.

Alamo Biscuit is now serving its menu at five locations on UTSA’s main campus off Loop 1604, including the Student Union Perk Coffee Shop and RowdyMart convenience stores. The restaurant is among the first local brands to serve the campus community. A third Alamo Biscuit restaurant is slated to open at La Picosa Town Center, 7514 S. New Braunfels Ave. , in January 2027, the release states.

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The new location will join the original Huebner Road restaurant at 9630 Huebner Road and the River Walk location at 849 E. Commerce St. To celebrate, the release states Alamo Biscuit will offer guests 21 and older a free glass of champagne every Saturday and Sunday at its original Huebner Road location “until further notice. ” The offer is available all day, limited to one glass per guest per day. A valid ID is required.

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“None of this happens without the people of San Antonio,” owner John Vale said in the release. “Over the past several years, this community and our city have supported us every step of the way, from our first biscuit on Huebner Road to the new location coming to Brooks. Read also: Terry Black’s Barbecue to open first San Antonio location Nov. 17 Patio bars, restaurants in San Antonio to visit when the weather cools down