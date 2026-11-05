Alameda Real Estate: $2.7M Home Tops Weekly Sales With $1.3M Average

A $2.7 million property leads Alameda's weekly real estate report, where 25 homes sold for an average of $1.3 million. Detailed sales data reveals shifting price trends across the island.

A single-family residence located on Harbor Light Road has secured the top position in Alameda's most expensive property transactions for the week ending September 28. The home sold for $2.7 million, leading a robust market where 25 residential real estate sales were officially recorded. This volume of activity indicates a consistent level of buyer demand despite fluctuating inventory levels across the island.

Weekly Sales Overview and Market Averages

The collective data for the week presents a clear snapshot of the local housing economy. The total number of transactions reached 25, generating an average sale price of $1.3 million for all residential properties involved. This average reflects the premium pricing structure that continues to characterize the Alameda housing market in late 2024.

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When analyzing value relative to size, the average price per square foot settled at $812. This metric provides a standardized way to compare properties of different sizes, showing that smaller homes often command a higher per-unit cost. These figures encompass all sales where the title was officially recorded during the week of September 28, regardless of the initial offer date.

Top Tier Properties Drive Premium Valuations

The highest value transaction involved a 3,610-square-foot single-family home situated in the 600 block of Rock Isle. This substantial property sold for $2,725,000, establishing a price per square foot of $755. Built in 1963, the residence offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms, appealing to buyers seeking expansive living spaces on the water.

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Just below the top spot, a 2,724-square-foot home on Alameda Avenue closed for $2,556,000. Built in 1902, this historic property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, resulting in a higher price per square foot of $938. The deal was finalized on August 20, demonstrating that larger, older homes can still attract significant investment when located in prime areas.

Another notable high-value sale occurred in the 400 block of Harbor Light Road, where a 1,393-square-foot home sold for $1,375,000. Built in 1964 with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property achieved a price per square foot of $987. The transaction closed on August 12, highlighting that even mid-sized homes in desirable neighborhoods maintain strong valuations.

Diverse Property Types Meet Buyer Demands

The mid-range market showed strong activity with a 1,710-square-foot residence on High Street selling for $1,450,000. Constructed in 1941, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home fetched $848 per square foot. The deal closed on August 17, indicating steady interest in period homes that require modern updates.

Simultaneously, a 2,083-square-foot house in the 100 block of Diapian Bay changed hands for $1,530,000. Built more recently in 1991, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom property sold at $735 per square foot. The transaction finalized on August 24, suggesting that newer constructions with more bathrooms are appealing to families prioritizing space over historic charm.

Another property at the same price point of $1,530,000 was located in the 3200 block of Adams Street. This 1,518-square-foot home, built in 1957, achieved a significantly higher price per square foot of $1,008. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the deal closed on August 17, proving that location within the neighborhood heavily influences per-unit pricing.

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Historic Homes and Urban Locations See Activity

Older architecture continues to attract dedicated buyers, as seen with a 1,842-square-foot residence on Broadway. Built in 1915, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $1,635,000. The property traded at $888 per square foot, with the deal closing on August 14. This sale underscores the enduring appeal of historic homes in well-established districts.

Even further back in history, a 2,443-square-foot house on San Antonio Avenue sold for $1,650,000. Constructed in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property listed at a lower price per square foot of $675. The transaction completed on August 18, reflecting how larger floor plans in very old homes can dilute the per-square-foot metric while still commanding high total prices.

Compact luxury remains viable in the market, evidenced by a 1,257-square-foot home on Yale Drive. Built in 1936, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom property sold for $1,674,500. The small footprint resulted in a steep price per square foot of $1,332. The deal closed on August 17, showing that location and lot size can justify premium pricing even in smaller structures.

City Center Properties Command Strong Prices

Central locations continue to drive high valuations, with a 1,988-square-foot home on Central Avenue selling for $1,976,000. Built in 1915, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence achieved $994 per square foot. The transaction finalized on August 21, indicating strong demand for city-center properties with historic character.

Data for this report originates from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. The Bay Area Home Report Bot analyzes these sales to create transparent market overviews. Consumers can report errors or bugs directly to content@bayareanewsgroup.com to ensure the accuracy of future real estate data releases.