Alameda Planning Board approves temporary stadium proposal for Oakland Roots and Soul

The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul moved a step closer to securing a temporary venue for next year after the Alameda Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of the teams’ stadium proposal.

The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul moved a step closer to securing a temporary venue for next year after the Alameda Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of the teams’ stadium proposal.

The Alameda Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal from the Oakland Roots and Soul to build a temporary 8,000-seat modular stadium at their practice facility. The venue at the teams' practice complex would host up to 27 professional soccer matches annually over the next three to five seasons.

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The public and the board have a 10-day window to file an appeal before the project receives final clearance to move forward.and Oakland Soul moved a step closer to securing a temporary venue for next year after the Alameda Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of the teams’ stadium proposal. The vote clears an important hurdle in the clubs’ push to construct an 8,000-seat modular facility at their current headquarters and practice site, located at the former Oakland The Roots have played their home matches at the Oakland Coliseum for the past two years, but recently concluded their final season at the venue.

As both the Roots and Soul continue seeking a permanent home, the proposed modular stadium would feature seating for thousands of fans, stadium lighting, and other amenities. Under the current plan, the temporary site would host up to 27 professional soccer matches per year over the next three to five seasons. The project has prompted a mix of feedback from nearby residents, with some voicing concerns regarding neighborhood parking, heightened traffic, and stadium noise.

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However, the vast majority of attendees at the planning board meeting expressed strong support for the plan, arguing the venue would inject business and entertainment into the island.

"I am a Bay Farm resident of 14 years and a soccer mom," one supporter said during public comment. "I am fully in support of the Oakland Roots having their facility in Harbor Bay. I am not worried about the traffic, I am not worried about the noise. I think this will be a positive for Harbor Bay and this will be a positive for Alameda.

" Another resident pointed to the advantages for the immediate area, stating, "It's a great use of a facility and a great use of an area that doesn't have a lot of use on weekends. " Club leadership emphasized their dedication to remaining in the region while they work toward a long-term venue. "We have explored every patch of ground and every underutilized parking lot in the entire East Bay," said Lindsay Barenz, president of the Oakland Roots and Soul.

"It has been a very rocky road, playing at multiple venues over the past few years, but we want to be in the East Bay. "Following the planning board's unanimous vote, members of the public and the board now have a 10-day window to file an appeal. If no appeals are submitted within that timeframe, the approval will stand, clearing the way for the modular stadium project to proceed.

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The information from this story comes from The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul organizations, and community members who spoke during public comment at a community meeting.