City officials in Alameda met to discuss urgent flood mitigation strategies and urged residents to prepare for potential evacuations as king tides combined with El Niño conditions threaten to cause unprecedented flooding in low-lying areas of the Bay Area island city.

On the day before king tides were predicted to hit the Bay Area, Alameda city officials met to discuss plans to mitigate flooding and to urge residents to take the threat seriously "We are definitely on the front lines of sea-level rise," said the city's Public Works Director, Erin Smith.

"We have been well aware for a very long time that the king tides we see every year are just a precursor for what's to come. " Back when sea-level rise was seen as a threat for the future, the island city was identified as one of the most vulnerable spots in the Bay Area. And now, El Niño has brought that threat to the present day.

Also read Severe Weather Alerts: Coastal Flooding and Storms Disrupt U.S. East and West Coasts

"One of our greatest concerns is how quickly conditions can change over the next few days," said Alameda Fire Chief Nick Luby. "A combination of exceptionally high tides, storm surge, rainfall and wind, could cause flooding in areas that have not flooded before. So, just be cognizant if you're used to a high tide happening, or a king tide, and thinking, well, it usually doesn't affect us, it could affect you over the next few days.

" On Monday, city officials gathered to talk about their plans to combat the flooding that is expected to hit low-lying areas of the city beginning Tuesday morning. They said they have been developing long-term plans for sea-level rise mitigation since about 2019.

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"Some areas of Alameda, over the next few days, may be placed under an evacuation warning at some point," Chief Luby said. "If you are placed under an evacuation warning, you need to be prepared for flooding, you need to be prepared to relocate quickly, and it's a great warning to relocate your vehicles so that vehicles don't become flooded parked on the streets.

" It's a message that had gotten through to Machtel Pengel, who was filling up sandbags to take to her home near the bay's edge on Shoreline Drive. But she admitted that her home had never flooded before.

"Just to be on the safe side. Just watching the news, I feel like I don't have enough bags. Every time that I see what's happening in Marin or San Francisco, I just want to make sure.

" But perhaps the biggest impact on Monday was the result of Caltrans wanting to"make sure. " They closed the Posey Tube Sunday night to prevent flooding, something that has never actually happened. "Note, the Posey Tube has never flooded," said Acting Chief Deputy Director Leah Budu. "But as a precautionary measure, we've closed the tube from Sunday to this coming Friday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. The Webster tube remains open.

It does have a different elevation and therefore is not as vulnerable as Posey.

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" But that meant everyone trying to leave the island had to take one of the bridges, and the streets in the downtown were jammed with gridlocked traffic. Outside the Monkey King restaurant, cars and trucks were stacked up on Park Street. And inside, Che Shul was eating lunch with his family and wondering how long it would take to get back home to Antioch.

"Yeah, it's horrible," he said, looking out at all the cars. "But you know, on this little stretch, it's always a little busy. But this is out of the ordinary. What is it, it's not even one o'clock, right? his is more norm to, what, 5 p.m.?

Yeah, and it's probably going to be worse later on in the day.

""Traffic's impacted. I mean, the Posey Tube's closed. It's definitely restrictive exiting the island," said Chief Luby.

"The ask is, between now and Friday, if you can limit your travel, or plan accordingly, travel at off-peak times. The good part is, it's Thanksgiving week. And travel is already limited, people are home, people are taking the week off. But the goal is to limit the amount of cars that are on the streets so that those who do need to get on or off the island can do it as quickly as possible. "