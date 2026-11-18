“It’s not finished for me,” said the woman who sued the church. “I still have a lot of work to do, and a lot of healing to do.”

Trinity AudioAn Alameda County jury handed down a $14.3 million judgment Tuesday against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland, markingagainst the church this year in cases involving decades-old claims of sexual abuse.

Following a day of deliberations, the jury awarded the payout to a retired San Leandro police officer — Cathy Pickard, 61 — who said she had been sexually assaulted as a young girl by Stephen Kiesle, a Catholic priest accused of abusing dozens of children across the East Bay. It brings to $30.3 million the amount of money the diocese has been ordered to pay in recent months for, in a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the hundreds of other lawsuits currently pending against the church.

Also read Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Taking Down Oakland, Seton Hall

Moments after the verdict was read, Pickard wiped her eyes and then mouthed the words “thank you” to the jury as they left the courtroom. Later, she said she felt relieved the trial was over, yet still “numb. ” She called the result “a very good verdict,” but lamented that “it’s kind of never over” for someone who has endured abuse as she did.

“It’s not finished for me,” Pickard said. “I still have a lot of work to do, and a lot of healing to do. I still feel like a victim. ” The verdict follows a $16 million judgment in April awarded to a former Union City altar boy who claimed he had twice been molested in 1975 by the same priest during church sleepovers with other boys.

Advertisement

Together, the lawsuits ranked as the first two of six so-called “bellwether” cases against the diocese, which were allowed to proceed toward trial after years of delays and plodding settlement talks between the diocese and some 350 people who sued it claiming abuse dating back decades. The deluge of lawsuits — made possible by a state law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on such litigation — prompted the diocese to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2023, effectively putting the cases on hold while the church’s finances are evaluated.on a controversial plan by the church to emerge from those bankruptcy proceedings.

The church’s plan had garnered the near-unanimous opposition of hundreds of people claiming decades of abuse at the hands of local priests. Jakob Rodgers is a senior breaking news reporter. Call, text or send him an encrypted message via Signal at 510-390-2351, or email him at jrodgers@bayareanewsgroup.com.