Alameda County District Attorney Charges San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett

The Alameda County District Attorney announced charges against San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett, who was placed on administrative leave after speaking publicly about the incident and defending her actions. Averiett was charged with a misdemeanor related to a traffic incident that occurred in May of 2025.

The Alameda County District Attorney announced charges this week against San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett , who was placed on administrative leave after speaking publicly about the incident and defending her actions.

Averiett was charged with a misdemeanor related to a traffic incident that occurred in May of 2025. She claimed she did not knowingly leave the crash scene on Interstate 580 in Dublin because the reported damage was minimal. The controversy deepened after the driver of the other vehicle alleged that a San Leandro police lieutenant offered to pay for the vehicle damage if she chose not to report the incident. Sgt.

Mike Olivera filed a complaint accusing Averiett of a troubling pattern of lack of accountability, selective enforcement, and concealment of violations. Union officials believe the chief received preferential treatment, and morale inside the department has suffered as officers question whether rank-and-file cops would have been treated the same way. Averiett has worked in Bay Area law enforcement since 2001 and previously served with the Hayward Police Department and BART Police





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Alameda County District Attorney San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett Traffic Incident Hit-And-Run Charges Medical Emergency CHP Investigators Preferential Treatment Lack Of Accountability Selective Enforcement Concealment Of Violations Bay Area Law Enforcement Hayward Police Department BART Police

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